Twin Cities furniture store will close permanently after 128-years of business

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Family-owned Rosenthal Contemporary Interiors announced on Friday that they have begun total liquidation after 128 years of business.

The closure comes after Rosie Rosenthal announced her plans to retire after 40 years of ownership.

The business, named after Rose's great-grandmother and the original founder, has been a trademark in the Twin Cities for decades.

"The Rosenthal family business has not only survived but it has flourished over the past 128 years. That is no small feat and we cannot thank our patrons enough for their incredible support," said Rosenthal.

The 25,000 square feet of merchandise will be significantly discounted. Shoppers can also expect to see 65% off all area rugs and 50% off accessories. Management encourages early shopping as selection is limited.

The showroom will be extending their hours to accommodate the extreme discounts. The showroom will now be open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In the 128 years the store has been open, it's survived two economic recessions and a fire and flood at the downtown Minneapolis store.