Deputy assaulted by inmate at Hennepin County Jail

Family of murdered corrections officer fear more attacks in Minnesota prisons

Family of murdered corrections officer fear more attacks in Minnesota prisons

Family of murdered corrections officer fear more attacks in Minnesota prisons

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating after a deputy was assaulted by an inmate at Hennepin County Jail.

The county attorney's office said the incident happened at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Few details were immediately available but the deputy was taken to Hennepin Healthcare's emergency room, and was treated for his injuries later that night.

"It is difficult to express the range of emotions we are feeling in response to this vicious assault. We are doing everything possible to support the deputy and the other staff members involved," said Sheriff Dawanna Witt. "The wellbeing of all HCSO staff is of paramount importance to me and we will continue to support the deputy involved in this incident as he recovers physically and emotionally."

The incident remains under investigation.

Earlier this year, WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle reported on the number of assaults on prison workers. (You can watch her original report in the video above.)

At the time, in March, there had been six injured in assaults in the span of a week, at Stillwater and Oak Park Heights. An assault in January left a corrections officer blind in one eye.

Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell told Mayerle that safety improvements had been made in the last few years, including expanding security cameras, higher staffing in high-risk areas, and funding for more officers. But he also admitted they were down more than 100 officers at the time, with more on leave and additional challenges around retention.