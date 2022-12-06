Watch CBS News
Trial starts for man accused of shooting near Mayo Clinic campus in Mankato

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. -- The trial for a man accused of shooting someone near a hospital in Mankato, causing it to go into lockdown, started Tuesday.

According to the city, police responded to the area of Echo Street across from the Mayo Clinic hospital campus for a report of a gunshot wound on the morning of Sept. 16. 

The victim, who had non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect knew each other, authorities say.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said that a number of brightly-colored fentanyl pills were found at one of the residences involved in the shooting.

Police say the suspect has out-of-state felony convictions for first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

