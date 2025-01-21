LGBTQ activists in Minnesota to fight back on executive order rolling back transgender protections

Trump orders rollback of transgender protections. What does it mean for Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS — As one of his first acts, President Trump signed an executive order that reverses protections for transgender people.

The order reads "It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not interchangeable."

It drew praise from his supporters, but some in Minnesota are concerned.

Rep. Leigh Finke says one of the big issues is how the new order fits in with Minnesota law, which has widespread transgender protections.

Finke says transgender people here and across the country plan to fight the presidential order in court.

"There is no other thing for us to do except organize, use the law, use public opinion and fight against this movement. Otherwise, we're done for," Finke said.

Constitutional law professor at Hamline University David Schultz.says Mr. Trump's order will not override most Minnesota laws.

"Trump cannot issue an executive order, and Congress cannot overrule the states on this because this is a basic matter of federalism that states have a right to be able to pass legislation that provides more protections than the United States government," Schultz said.

However, Schultz says the order will likely affect federal laws, including possibly benefits for federal employees.

Schultz says this issue and specifics of this order are bound to end up in court for months.

WCCO reached out to groups who support the executive order, but has not heard back.