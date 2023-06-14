Talking Points: Minnesota is now safe haven for transgender community

ST. PAUL -- This session, DFL Gov. Tim Walz signed a progressive bill into law making Minnesota a safe haven for LGBTQ people.

The "Trans Refuge" bill prohibit enforcing out-of-state subpoenas, arrest warrants and extradition requests for people from other states came to Minnesota for care that is legal in Minnesota.

This passage comes as 18 states around the country -- including Iowa, Texas and Florida -- have moved to limit access to gender-affirming care. Minnesota has now joined four other states -- Colorado, Illinois, Maryland and New Mexico -- taking the opposite approach.

U.S. medical groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics and others support youth access to gender-affirming care. WCCO News' Esme Murphy spoke with Dr. Angela Goepfoerd, the medical director of gender health at Children's Hospital, about gender-affirming care, the stages of transition, and the controversy around transgender athletes.

Minnesota Republicans have called the "Trans Refuge" bill "extreme" and say it puts children at risk.

"My opinion, no child should make such life altering permanent decisions," said Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover. "I don't care what it is without the guidance, love and support of their parents. A society has norms and without norms, the society fails. For centuries in this country, the norm has been that parents make the sorts of decisions for their child that the child is not equipped to make due to their inexperience in life, and, and frankly, just their youth."

Murphy also spoke with Andi Otto, executive director of Twin Cities Pride, about the legislation already attracting people to the North Star state. With Twin Cities Pride next week, Otto told Murphy this year's pride will focus on elevating and amplifying the voices of marginalized communities.

Supporters of the bill want you to know this is not a gateway for children have gender transforming surgery. Eighteen-year-old Jay Jacobsen, a transgender man and Chaska High School graduate, recently started taking his male hormones. He shared with Murphy the psychological transition began when he was in fifth grade.

