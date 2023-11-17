Toys "R" Us opens flagship store in Mall of America

Brand new Toys "R' Us store opens at Mall of America

Brand new Toys "R' Us store opens at Mall of America

Brand new Toys "R' Us store opens at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Dozens lined up Friday morning outside the brand new flagship Toys "R" Us store on Mall of America.

For many adults, it meant reliving some lost nostalgia.

"Every millennial in the country remembers being a Toys "R" Us kid," said Kim Miller, Chief Marketing Officer for Toys "R" Us.

After acquiring the bankrupt brand a few years ago, WHP Global has now launched its second flagship store in the country at MOA.

"This is the place to be, I mean people fly in from all over the world to come to this mall," said Miller.

"I came in and I was like immediate flashback to the 90s," said Hannan Esmail, visiting with his family from Houston, Texas.

MORE NEWS: Twin Cities furniture store will close permanently after 128-years of business

The 11,000 sq. ft. Mall of America store is a bit smaller than the stores you may remember.

"It's a little bit more modern style, so it's a little bit different than the one I'm used to," said Esmail.

And this one is more experience-focused. The face painting, balloon making and even magic that was there Friday, will be there every day.

The idea is to make it a destination.

"We just saw this yesterday, but it was closed and when I walked back by and it was open, I was like we have to go," said Amber, visiting from Indiana.

Among those making an appearance, none other than longtime mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe.

He was a hit Friday, with those way too young to remember him.

"Parents love to share their childhood memories with their kids because it's such a great thing to do, to bring your kid and share that magic with them," said Miller.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis City Council rejects plan to provide MPD bonuses

Store officials say this store won't be the last, with a total of 25 stores like this one in the works.

"It makes my heart happy. This is where I always want to come with my kids, this is where I would imagine you go get birthday presents," said Amber.

Amber hopes it returns to her hometown too.

"We had a big old building for one, so I hope it comes back," she said.