Minneapolis City Council rejects plan to provide MPD bonuses

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council on Friday voted to reject a $15 million plan to help hire and retain the city's police officers.

The emergency vote came after City Council members previously rejected the plan in a 7-5 vote earlier this week, saying those bonuses are not effective tools. Following that vote, Ward 11 Councilmember Emily Koski said they had little time to consider the proposal.

"They've had six months to speak to us and they chose to wait until the last second," said Ward 11 Councilmember Emily Koski. "We've asked a number of questions and made requests for information regarding sign-on and retention bonuses and we have yet to hear back. I will not be pushed to make rash decisions funded by taxpayer dollars."

Mayor Jacob Frey then called for the City Council's special session Friday, focused on trying to come to an agreement on how the city can retain its police force.

Frey and Police Chief Brian O'Hara announced the proposal last week to spend more than $15 million in bonuses to hire and keep officers. The plan included $15,000 recruitment bonuses and $18,000 retention bonuses, to be paid out over three years.

One reason why it's so difficult to rebuild MPD's ranks: New numbers from a statewide police union show the city of Blaine is No. 1 in starting pay. Minneapolis is No. 18 in starting pay. New cops in Blaine make about $93,000 a year. In Minneapolis, they make about $71,000 a year.

On top of recruiting cops, keeping them is even harder. Minneapolis ranks 21st for paying veteran officers. Number one is Inver Grove Heights, which pays its top officers $112,000 a year. Minneapolis pays its top officers $103,000 a year.

"You have too many victims of violent crime and one of the lowest-staffed police department of any city in America," O'Hara said.

The Minneapolis Police Department has lost more than 300 officers since 2018.