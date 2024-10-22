Community awaits answers in fatal shooting of toddler inside Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are dealing with more questions than answers as they investigate the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy on Monday.

People coming and going from the Hook and Ladder Apartments in northeast Minneapolis did not want to be on camera on Tuesday. All we approached said they didn't know anything and were still in shock, trying to deal with the fact a toddler lost his life in a fourth-floor apartment.

"Please understand that, with compassion, we are investigating this case. We are working diligently to find out what happened to this child," said Assistant Chief Christopher Gaiters.

Police say this is an active and ongoing case, but that isn't stopping people from wondering what happened. We found many taking to social media asking questions, wanting to know what led up to this shooting.

"What we do know is that a child is deceased, and we're looking for witnesses, any help from the public with any information," Gaiters said.

What is known is an adult inside the apartment when the child was shot called 911 for help. Police won't say if the investigation has turned up anything so far.

"In the investigation, we're looking to see if this was an accident or if it was purposely done," Gaiters said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.