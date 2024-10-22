Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Community awaits answers in fatal shooting of toddler inside Minneapolis apartment

By Reg Chapman

/ CBS Minnesota

Questions surround toddler's shooting death in northeast Minneapolis
Questions surround toddler's shooting death in northeast Minneapolis 01:41

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are dealing with more questions than answers as they investigate the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy on Monday.

People coming and going from the Hook and Ladder Apartments in northeast Minneapolis did not want to be on camera on Tuesday. All we approached said they didn't know anything and were still in shock, trying to deal with the fact a toddler lost his life in a fourth-floor apartment.

"Please understand that, with compassion, we are investigating this case. We are working diligently to find out what happened to this child," said Assistant Chief Christopher Gaiters.  

10p-vo-child-killed-ne-wcco6crk-00-00-0727.jpg
WCCO

Police say this is an active and ongoing case, but that isn't stopping people from wondering what happened. We found many taking to social media asking questions, wanting to know what led up to this shooting.

"What we do know is that a child is deceased, and we're looking for witnesses, any help from the public with any information," Gaiters said.

What is known is an adult inside the apartment when the child was shot called 911 for help. Police won't say if the investigation has turned up anything so far.

"In the investigation, we're looking to see if this was an accident or if it was purposely done," Gaiters said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Reg Chapman
reg-chapman.png

Reg Chapman joined WCCO-TV in May of 2009. He came to WCCO from WNBC-TV in New York City where he covered an array of stories for the station including the Coney Island plane crash, the crane collapse on the city's east side, 50 shots fired at motorist Sean Bell by New York Police, and a lacrosse team assault at Fairfield High School in Connecticut.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.