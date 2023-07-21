Tips to help your lawn cope with high heat ahead

Tips to help your lawn beat the heat

CHASKA, Minn. -- Russ Simatic takes pride in caring for his lawn, but in the midst of a drought and a steamy forecast, this year is a bit tougher.

"It's kind of our baby. It's a labor of love," Simatic said. "It's a lot of work and it's a nice warm day. We're working up a sweat!"

It might go against instinct, but experts say becoming an early riser and slacking on the mow job can help.

"The biggest thing is to make sure you're watering at the most appropriate time of day," University of Minnesota Turf Grass Extension Educator Jon Trappe said.

According to Trappe, that's between 6 and 10 a.m.

"A taller mown turf is more drought tolerant. Higher mowing height will be a healthy greener lawn," Trappe said. "A taller mown grass even if it's left unmown and it gets to five to six inches is better off than one that's mowed right before experiencing really high temperatures."

Trappe says avoiding fertilizer and limiting foot traffic can reduce stress ahead of the heat.

Keeping things green though, might be a challenge.

"There's much to be optimistic about. It doesn't necessarily mean the grass is dead," Trappe said. "Try to have patience and accept the reality we have."

Trappe says after three years of drought, homeowners might be surprised to find some grass unsalvageable.

Friday afternoon, the Minnesota DNR reported the St. Croix watershed to be in the drought warning phase. It means communities that rely on the river may have watering restrictions coming very soon. Both Minneapolis and St. Paul are also considering watering restrictions.