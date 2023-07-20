Parts of Minnesota experience extreme drought for first time in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota has seen extreme drought for the first time this year, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Parts of Anoka County, as well as southeastern and central Minnesota, experienced extreme drought conditions in the most recent reporting period. The last time extreme drought was reported in Minnesota was December 2022.

The drought monitor was updated this morning. Remember, this covers precip that fell through 7am Tuesday, so rain yesterday will be considered for next week's update. Drought continued to expand in MN, with minor improvements in WI. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/KglIbXfqGy — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 20, 2023

Meanwhile, other parts of the state, including the Twin Cities, Duluth and patches of eastern and north-central Minnesota are under severe drought conditions. The entirety of Minnesota is in some state of drought, per the monitor.

The drought monitor's latest report only includes precipitation that fell through 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, so Wednesday's rainfall is not reflected.