Parts of Minnesota experience extreme drought for first time in 2023
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota has seen extreme drought for the first time this year, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Parts of Anoka County, as well as southeastern and central Minnesota, experienced extreme drought conditions in the most recent reporting period. The last time extreme drought was reported in Minnesota was December 2022.
Meanwhile, other parts of the state, including the Twin Cities, Duluth and patches of eastern and north-central Minnesota are under severe drought conditions. The entirety of Minnesota is in some state of drought, per the monitor.
The drought monitor's latest report only includes precipitation that fell through 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, so Wednesday's rainfall is not reflected.
