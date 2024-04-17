Anthony Edwards to join LeBron, Steph Curry on Team USA for Paris Olympics

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards will play for Team USA in the Paris Olympics this summer, becoming the fourth Minnesota Timberwolves player to receive the honor.

The USA Basketball Men's National Team made the announcement Wednesday. According to CBS Sports, Edwards will join these other 11 phenoms:

LeBron James, F, Lakes

Steph Curry, G, Warriors

Kevin Durant, F, Suns

Joel Embiid, C, 76ers

Devin Booker, G, Suns

Jayson Tatum, F, Celtics

Anthony Davis, C, Lakers

Tyrese Haliburton, G, Pacers

Jrue Holiday, G, Celtics

Bam Adebayo, C, Heat

Kawhi Leonard, F, Clippers

MORE NEWS: Martial artist Alasan Ann preps for Paris Olympics, opens new taekwondo studio in Andover

Edwards, 22, will be the first Wolves player in 14 years to make the national team. Kevin Love was on the 2012 team in London; Kevin Garnett in the 2000 Sydney Games; and Christian Laettner in the 1992 Barcelona Games. All three won gold medals.

Anthony Edwards David Berding / Getty Images

The power forward previously trained with the 2021 USA Men's National Team before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and he played on the 2023 FIBA World Cup team.

This news comes as the Wolves are in the midst of their second-best season in franchise history. The team will have home-court advantage against the Suns this Saturday in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Edwards also scored a career-high 51 points last week against the Wizards.

The Atlanta native has spent all four of his NBA seasons with the Wolves. Last season, he became the first player in franchise history to average 25-plus points, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists per game.

He's also the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to score more than 2,000 points, 400-plus rebounds and 400-plus assists in a season. LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson round out the top three.

Team USA's first game will be against Serbia on July 28.