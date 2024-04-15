Watch CBS News

Timberwolves hosting the first round of playoffs

The Timberwolves are hosting the first round of the playoffs. despite that and a great regular season, they are the betting underdogs against Phoenix. Ren Clayton has more as the playoffs are about to start.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.