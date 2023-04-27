MINNEAPOLIS – If Anthony Edwards' playoff performance didn't make it clear, head coach Chris Finch and president of basketball operations Tim Connelly did on Thursday: the Timberwolves are Anthony Edwards' team now.

"Pretty much every decision we're going to make moving forward is going to be with Ant paramount," Connelly said.

Connelly and Finch were effusive in their praise for Edwards, who made his first All-Star game in his third NBA season.

"There's not much he can't do," Connelly said. "He's fantastic both as a kid and a player, lucky to have him."

"I really like the way Anthony grew as a personality and presence on our team," Finch said. "When he was talking, when he was engaged, it gave our team a boost. And obviously his performances backed that up for the most part all year."

Edwards averaged career highs in points (24.6), assists (4.4) and rebounds (5.8) this season. And somehow, he was even better in the playoffs, averaging 31.6 points a game in the 4-1 series loss to the Denver Nuggets.

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 25: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves brings the ball down the court against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter during Round 1 Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 25, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Getty Images

The future of the Wolves is now all about Edwards – both making him the best player he can be, and surrounding him with players that help the Wolves succeed.

"We're tasked with developing I think the best 21-year-old in the world, who's, as you guys know, a great, great kid, who wants it, who's so competitive, whose work ethic is off the charts," Connelly said. "As he grows, we want him to see winning, we want him to be around winners."

Both Finch and Connelly see Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid as a talented young core to build the team around.

"Those guys took major steps forward," Finch said. "When you have players like Jaden and Naz, those guys are your young core … I still believe that's the path that's going to lead this franchise forward."

Reid is a free agent, and Edwards and McDaniels will both be due for extensions soon.

"The minute we can talk we'll be very aggressive," Connelly said of Edwards and McDaniels. "Those guys are fantastic. Both are excited about the long-term future here. The minute we're allowed to talk those guys are gonna have really, really nice offers with a lot of money in their inbox."

As for the misdemeanor assault charge Edwards is facing after swinging a chair in frustration following the season-ending loss to the Nuggets, neither Finch nor Connelly seemed too concerned. Both refused to comment, but their high praise of Edwards said plenty.

"You won't find a guy with a bigger heart," Connelly said. "You won't find a guy that cares more."

Both team leaders agreed that back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in almost two decades is a good start, but expectations for the team have to be higher going forward.

"Our goal is a singular one, our goal is to advance much further than this organization ever has," Connelly said. "We don't want to be a one round and out team, we think we have the makings of a team that can compete with anybody."