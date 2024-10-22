Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert agrees to $110 million, three-year contract extension, sources say

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert reportedly signed a $110 million contract to stay on with the team for another three years, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

The deal was finalized before the Timberwolves' season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

ESPN reports the deal includes a player option in 2027-28 and a trade kicker.

Gobert had declined his $46.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season, making way for a new multiyear deal with the Timberwolves.

Last season, Gobert averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. He helped Minnesota earn the No. 3 seed in the west last season after finishing 56-26, the second-best record in franchise history.

Gobert also earned his fourth Defensive Player of the Year title last season, having won the award in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-2021. His four awards tie Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo for the most all-time.

After nine seasons with the Utah Jazz, Gobert came to Minnesota in the 2022 offseason.