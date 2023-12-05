Timberwolves' McDaniels, McLaughlin "progressing well" through injury rehabilitation, team says

MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves announced that guards Jaden McDaniels and Jordan McLaughlin are both "progressing well" throughout their injury rehab.

McDaniels has been cleared to participate in individual on-court and strength training activites, while McLaughlin has been cleared to participate in full team activities, the team said.

NEWS: Timberwolves Injury Updates



Full Release: https://t.co/Ilut4tqMBR — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 5, 2023

McDaniels sprained his ankle Nov. 20 and has not played in a game since.

McLaughlin sprained his MCL in his right knee on Nov. 2 has also not played since his injury.

The Timberwolves have a two game lead atop the NBA's western conference, and also hold the best winning percentage across the league with a 15-4 record.

The positive news on both players comes at a time when everything seems to be going well for the Wolves.

Head coach Chris Finch was recently named the western conference coach of the month by the NBA.

He joined Kevin McHale and Flip Saunders as the only other coaches in franchise history to receive the honor.

The team's start to the season is their best in franchise history.

The Timberwolves host the Spurs at Target Center Wednesday night with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m.