Tim Walz will make a stop at the Minnesota State Fair on Sunday

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz announced at a Virginia campaign stop that he is making a stop at the Minnesota State Fair on Sunday.

It'll be a homecoming stop after a string of campaign visits with Vice President Kamala Harris; the pair have blitzed battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to win over undecideds and increase Democratic voter turnout.

Walz is no stranger to the state fair, and the fair often provides an enticing backdrop for candidates running for office. Last year the governor tried out the slingshot ride with his daughter Hope and during his gubernatorial reelection campaign in 2022, reiterated his support for abortion rights during an interview with WCCO's Esme Murphy.

Last week, Harris and Walz sat down with CNN's Dana Bash for their first major TV interview since becoming presidential and vice presidential nominees.

Walz was pressed about his military service record: in a 2018 video, he mentioned "weapons of war that I carried in war," although he didn't face combat during his time in the National Guard. The Harris-Walz campaign official told news outlets that Walz "misspoke" at the time. Bash asked twice if Walz misspoke.

"I said we were talking in this case, this was after a school shooting, the ideas of carrying these weapons of war," Walz told Bash. "And my wife, the English teacher, tells me my grammar is not always correct. But again, if it's not this, it's an attack on my children for showing love for me, or it's an attack on my dog. I'm not gonna do that. And the one thing I'll never do is I'll never demean another member's service in any way. I never have, and I never will."

Bash also asked about the viral moment during the Democratic National Convention when his son Gus stood, clapped and tearfully shouted "That's my dad!" during his vice presidential nomination speech.

"I don't know, as a father, I could have ever imagined that," Walz said. "I'm grateful for so many reasons to be on this ticket, but that moment, to understand what was really important to, to have my son feel a sense of pride in me, that I was trying to do the right thing, and it was, you know, you try and protect your kids. You know, it brings, it brings notoriety and things, but it was just such a visceral emotional moment that I'm, I'm just, I'm grateful I got to experience it and I'm so proud of him."

The governor and his wife recently told People their son is a "brilliant" teenager whose "secret power" lies in his neurodivergence, as the teen lives with ADHD, an anxiety disorder and a non-verbal learning disorder.

There are 65 days left until Election Day.