Walz reiterates support for abortion rights in State Fair interview

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair signals the start of election season going into full swing. There are 71 days left until the November election.

The latest poll in the governor's race was taken in early June. It showed a tightening race with Gov. Tim Walz just two points ahead of Republican rival Scott Jensen.

But since then, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, changing the election landscape in Minnesota and across the nation. Earlier this year, Jensen said in an interview he would like to ban abortion. He has also said he does not think there should be an exception for rape or incest. But last month Jensen amended that view, saying he does support abortions in the cases of rape and incest.

Jensen and his running mate Matt Birk say that abortion is not on the ballot this year, that the issues they are going to campaign on are public safety, the fallout from COVID-19 restrictions and inflation. Abortion supporters warn that a new Republican governor and legislature could pass laws that would override the state ruling that makes abortion legal here.

Walz is a strong abortion rights supporter. He was a live guest on WCCO Sunday Morning at the State Fair.

"We have stood with women to make their own health care decisions. The ability to protect women to stay safe, the ability to know states are now responsible for this policy," Walz said.

With inflation soaring, Republicans have been very confident that they will do well in elections across the country, including in Minnesota. But Democrats point to a few indicators in other state like a vote to keep abortion rights in conservative Kansas and a surge in women registering to vote in other states as indications that the Supreme Court ruling has changed the dynamic and given them a boost heading into November.

