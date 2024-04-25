Thousands of Minnesota Vikings fans to attend team's draft party at U.S. Bank Stadium

Here’s what to expect at the Vikings’ NFL draft party event

MINNEAPOLIS — It's the day Minnesota Vikings fans have been waiting for: The 2024 NFL draft is set to begin in Detroit Thursday evening, but there's also a celebration right here at home.

The "Miller Light Vikings Draft Party" kicks off in downtown Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium at 6 p.m., with the first round of the NFL draft beginning at 7 p.m.

The party will feature NFL Network's coverage of the draft on stadium video boards, a live KFAN broadcast on the main stage, appearances by Vikings players, autograph opportunities and more.

Vikings Chief Operating Officer Andrew Miller spoke with WCCO Thursday morning to preview the event and the draft.

"It's going to be exciting," he said. "We'll have legends like Adrian Peterson and Everson Griffen and Scott Studwell. We have current players like Brian O'Neill and C.J. Ham and Josh Metellus."

Food and beverage concessions will be offered throughout the evening. There will also be locker room tours, a meat raffle, performances from Vikings cheerleaders and the SKOL Line, and a chance to win season tickets.

Tickets to the event, which went on sale earlier this month, are sold out and the team expects 5,000 fans in attendance.

The Vikings currently hold two picks in the first round of the NFL draft, at No. 11 and No. 23. There's been a lot of speculation that the team will look to package those picks in a trade, move up higher in the draft and select one of the top quarterback prospects.

"People have been working on this for months throughout the organization," Miller said. "I'm like our fans, I'm excited to see what happens and it's going to be a great night."

Next year's draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, leading many to wonder when the draft could come to Minneapolis.

"We would love to host the draft here in Minnesota, we think we would do a great job," Miller said. "Minneapolis has been named one of the top cities to host sporting events. We've hosted the biggest events — the Super Bowl, the Final Four. We think the NFL draft would be great here in our community."

The event will conclude at the end of the first round. Rounds two and three of the draft will take place Friday starting at 6 p.m., and the final four rounds will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.