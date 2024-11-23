Those experiencing homelessness get winter resources Saturday

Lawyers, doctors and local businesses donate time to help those fighting homelessness

Lawyers, doctors and local businesses donate time to help those fighting homelessness

Lawyers, doctors and local businesses donate time to help those fighting homelessness

ST. PAUL, Minn. — It's the season of giving, and Saturday, hundreds of people walked away happy with their gift.

Inside Catholic Charities St Paul Opportunity Center, local physicians, surgeons, and lawyers gathered to support people experiencing homelessness.

Anita Chavez has been experiencing homelessness on and off for years before finding a place at Catholic Charities Dorothy Day Place.

As our temperatures fall Chavez says cold-weather footwear can be hard to find.

"Being a person that does a lot of on my leg movement walking the streets something like this 9shoes) is nice to have," Chaves said.

For the 17th year, the Twin Cities-based "David Lewis Memorial, Our Hearts to Your Soles," distributed hundreds of free Red Wing shoes, free shots, and free legal advice.

Historically nearly 500 people get foot exams done by Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lance Silverman, and his team.

"This is like a perfect opportunity before it starts freezing for people in Minnesota to get good footwear," Silverman smiled.

After a foot examination, and sizing, Chavez was ready for her new boots.

"I got lucky; I got a beautiful pair there," she smiled.

A salmon-colored boot, giving her a sense of comfort during a time of uncertainty.

Silverman says it's the smiles on faces that brings him joy and gets pumped for next year's event.