Third teen arrested in connection to shooting death of Yaseen Johnson

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A third teen has been arrested in connection to the November shooting death of 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson.

Johnson was found shot to death on Nov. 14 in a parking lot of an apartment complex on the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.

Police in Plymouth say Hans Madave, 19, turned himself in on Monday evening. Madave is now in jail and awaiting formal charges.

Two others were arrested for Johnson's death -- one a juvenile that was released without charges, and 19-year-old Augustus Matthew Sirleaf Jr., who faces two second-degree murder charges.

According to charges filed in Hennepin County against Sirleaf, he and Madave planned on robbing two people during a shoe sale. When those two arrived by vehicle at the parking lot, both suspects got into the back of the vehicle. Johnson was in the passenger seat, while his colleague was in the driver's seat.

At one point, Johnson gave the suspects money for the shoes after deciding he liked them, but the suspects asked for one of the shoes back. When Johnson refused, Sirleaf took out a gun and shot him several times, the charges said.