Duran Duran, Bastille, Nile Rodgers & CHIC to play at State Fair Grandstand

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair has announced its first Grandstand performance for 2023.

Duran Duran will be performing on Aug. 31 along with Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Duran Duran was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and have sold more than 100 million records worldwide. The State Fair concert is part of a 26-stop North American tour that kicks off in May.

They'll be joined by Bastille, whose debut album "Bad Blood" catapulted them onto the global stage in 2013. Ten years later, they're still one of the world's most streamed bands.

Nile Rodgers is a Grammy-winning composer and arranger and co-founder of CHIC, who has been recognized for having "festival best" performances at Coachella and Glastonbury.

Tickets for the show range from $77 to $197, and will go on sale on Feb. 16.