MSP Airport expects 10% boost in travelers compared to last Thanksgiving

AAA predicts more than 79 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is expecting 10% more travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday compared to last year.

Between Nov. 21 and Dec. 2, the airport is bracing to process 468,000 people through security checkpoints. Last year during the same 12-day period, 423,000 people were screened through the checkpoints. The 10% increase aligns with the airport's passenger growth this year, which is at 8%.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates the airport, expects crowds to peak on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after. More than 49,000 people are expected to be screened on those days.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport two hours in advance for a domestic flight, and three hours prior for an international trip. In order to optimize travel time, passengers can reserve a spot in the security line for free, as well as prebook parking.

According to AAA, more than 79 million Americans will travel an hour away or more next week. Most — nearly 90% — will drive, thanks to the combination of lower gas prices and higher airline tickets.

AAA and TSA say the busiest times to fly and be on the road is Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Traffic could be more than double what it typically is in major cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul. Experts predict the drive between Minneapolis and Eau Claire, Wisconsin could take nearly two hours.

The best time to drive is on Thanksgiving Day itself.

To keep yourself safe on the roads, officials encourage getting a full vehicle inspection. If you're planning to leave the home, police urge you to lock doors and widows, and leave a light on in and outside your home.

Thanksgiving is one of the days where the most DWIs are given out, so make sure to coordinate a ride if you plan on drinking.