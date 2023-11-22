Thanksgiving travel in full swing at MSP Airport: "It's a good day for flying"

MINNEAPOLIS — Around 37,000 people left Minnesota from MSP Airport on Wednesday and another 34,000 are expected to take off on Thursday.

"It's a good day for flying actually, if you want to know the truth about that," Jeanna Wyeth from San Antonio, Texas said. "I'm waiting for my daughter to pick me up and then we're gonna go have White Castle.They don't have those in Texas."

According to Flight Aware, there were 23 delays and no cancellations on Wednesday at MSP.

READ MORE: Flying for Thanksgiving? Know your rights if delays, cancellations arise

AAA says 4.7 million people are flying this year for Thanksgiving — the most since 2005.

But driving remains the preferred way to travel, with more than 49 million people hitting the roads.

If you're hitting the road first thing in the morning on Thanksgiving, AAA says that's the best time to do it. They expect the worst drive time to be between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

"I'm thinking about the food right now," Ed Bianco, of Minneapolis, said. "My grandma makes a pretty good ham, a lot of food and getting to see a bunch of family that I don't normally see that'll be in town."

No matter where they're from or going, travelers were ready to explore Minnesota, or just spend quality time with loved ones.

"We'll probably watch movies, eat food. She's got a hot tub. We'll be in there. I said I want to be in the hot tub with a margarita," Wyeth said.

RELATED: The best and worst times to hit the road for Thanksgiving, according to AAA

Some are already thinking about the journey home.

"I try to pick my times right, because if you come back Saturday, Friday night, something like that, it gets pretty busy, especially with the construction," Bianco said. "So I'm trying to time it more during the day to try to avoid that.. But yeah, it can get pretty rough."