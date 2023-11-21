Watch CBS News
The best and worst times to hit the road for Thanksgiving, according to AAA

By Kirsten Mitchell

/ CBS Minnesota

Day before Thanksgiving is busiest travel day of year
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — It's a turkey day tradition. Thousands of us will flock to see our family and friends, and the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest travel day of the year on the road and through the air.

MSP International Airport is expecting its busiest Thanksgiving holiday travel season in four years with Wednesday and Sunday being the peak days. To better handle the crowds, the airport opened a new cell phone lot with 100 free spaces for people to wait to pick up passengers. 

The vast majority of people will be driving this Thanksgiving, AAA says. On Wednesday, AAA recommends heading out before 11 a.m. to avoid traffic. The worst time to drive on Wednesday will be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

"I'm going to be leaving very early because once I get to Crookston, I'm going to have Thanksgiving for 20 people! So I have a lot to get ready," traveler Phyllis Hagen said.

There is good news for drivers this year. National average Thanksgiving gas prices could hit their lowest since 2020. In Minnesota, prices are already about 35 cents cheaper this year compared to 2022. 

"I have to fill up with premium so it's a little spendy, but it's been worse, so I can't complain," Robbinsdale resident Max Carlos said.

Most drivers won't have to share the roads with snow plows either. 

"I think after last winter, I think we deserve no snow until five days before Christmas!" Hagen joked. 

