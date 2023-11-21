Flying for Thanksgiving? Know your rights if delays, cancellations arise

MINNEAPOLIS — The nation's airlines anticipate a record number of passengers during the Thanksgiving travel rush, with almost 30 million expected to take to the skies.

Things have been looking good at MSP Airport so far, but bad weather in other parts of the country could be a problem.

The Flom family is on its way to Nashville. The flight schedule is one thing; nap schedules are another.

"Two kids, different naps, and one likes screens, one doesn't, one's occupied, one's not. So it's just kind of balancing all of that at the same time," said Lisa Flom.

Mustafa Yusuf's kids are a little older. Their flight, though, is a lot longer. They're heading to Nairobi, Kenya.

"This year we decided to travel and be back home," Yusuf said.

No news would be great news, but it was only last Christmas when a winter storm messed with a lot of travel plans. Southwest Airlines in particular had a meltdown of its operations.

CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg spoke with WCCO while traveling himself. He reminds travelers that weather might be out of your control, but that doesn't make you powerless if you're delayed or canceled.

"Passengers should just keep a good paper trail, be good reporters, get names, addresses, phone numbers and titles," Greenberg said. "If it's maintenance, they'll tell you. If they're missing a flight crew member, they'll tell you. If there's no jetway available and they're delayed, they'll tell you. That was not weather, that was nothing that you did, and there should be some compensation for that. And if the flight is canceled for any reason, you're entitled to a full refund."

Here are some other important tips:

* Check your flight status before you leave for the airport

* Make sure there's a spot for you to park

* Look at the security wait times

If a flight is canceled for any reason, you can cancel the ticket and get a refund. If you want to keep flying, call the airline or book online instead of waiting in line.

Your credit card might also be a good resource for travel issues.

Tips for those making airport pickups

Air traffic controllers have their eyes on the runways, not the highways and driveways. The departure and arrival curbs are only for active loading and unloading. Police won't care if your family is right there or almost there.

That's why MSP Airport officials are urging family and friends to take advantage of the new cellphone lot on nearby Post Road instead. An extra 100 spaces have been added, tripling the size of the existing lot to accommodate drivers waiting for the "I'm ready" text and call that will also keep traffic moving.

"It's a safety concern because it really bottlenecks the entire curbside, and then it backs up all the way to Highway 5 at times," said Jeff Lea with the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

One last piece of advice that applies to any part of your experience. Whether arriving, departing, getting to and fro — pack some patience. You're not the only one trying to get somewhere this holiday season. Let's make sure we all get there safely.