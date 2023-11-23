Teen pleads guilty in Harding High School stabbing death of Devin Scott

MINNEAPOLIS — The teenager accused of stabbing a classmate at Harding High School earlier this year pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this week.

The teen, who was 16 at the time of the incident, will complete a juvenile program in Red Wing. The court also imposed a 103-month sentence, which will be stayed until he is 21 years old.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but on Tuesday he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Though prosecutors wanted the boy to be charged as an adult, the request was denied on Oct. 17.

Devin Scott, 15, was killed in the Feb. 10 stabbing. The probable cause report said the two students got into an argument, which escalated into throwing punches, until one of them pulled out a knife.

Scott was stabbed twice in the chest and stomach. The autopsy report said one of the stabs hit his heart.

There will be a final disposition on Wednesday for victim impact statements.

