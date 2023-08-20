Twin Cities family raises awareness about 2-year-old daughter's rare condition

HANOVER, Minn. -- Imagine a future where you didn't know if your child could grow up being able to walk, talk or live independently. That is the reality for the parents of a little girl in Hanover born with a rare genetic disorder.

Her parents are doing everything they can to find a cure, and they're asking for your help.

At the Olson house in Hanover, life is all about savoring the little milestones.

Teegan is the youngest of three daughters to parents Kelly and Matt Olson.

Teegan Olson WCCO

"She's so happy," Kelly Olson said. "She doesn't know anything's wrong."

But unlike her big sisters, 8-year-old Brooklyn and 7-year-old Kenna, Teegan's future is more uncertain. She's nearly 2 years old, but much of her life so far has been filled with doctor's appointments and tests.

"She wasn't meeting any milestones like our other kids were," Kelly Olson said. "No one knew. So they're like, 'Well, let's do this, let's try this,' and everything was coming back normal."

After about a year-and-a-half, finally an answer. Earlier this year, Teegan was diagnosed with an MEF2C mutation, a genetic disorder so rare only about 350 people are known to have it in the world, and many of them are children.

"It was very terrifying to have a doctor say, 'This is what she has, but we don't know much about it,'" Kelly Olson said.

Of the little that's known about it, the gene mutation can impact brain development, physical mobility and cause seizures. Teegan may also never be able to speak.

"I think that's scary for us just to know that she may not be able to be independent," Matt Olson said.

"It is, just to know that something is wrong, or she might not be able to do things that we have hope for her," Kelly Olson said.

Teegan now has therapy sessions five days a week.

"There's little milestones that she does hit, just like with standing more and she's being getting better at eating," Matt Olson said.

Scientists in Europe are working on a potential treatment, but unfortunately there is no cure.

"Knowing there wasn't a cure, I think kind of pushed me," Kelly Olson said.

The Olsons realized they could either wait for something to change, or they could help make it happen.

"We're kind of jumping all in," Matt Olson said.

Kelly Olson now serves on the parent board for the newly formed American MEF2C Foundation, working to raise awareness. They're also planning a volleyball tournament on Saturday in Elk River, with proceeds going to the foundation for research.

"It's been humbling for a wide variety of people in our lives that end up contributing or donating," Matt Olson said.

"It means the world to us," Kelly Olson said.

The Olsons are holding on to hope that one day Teegan can grow up just like any other kid.

"We say just hearing her little voice say mama or dada," Matt Olson said.

"For us, we just want her to live her life being happy and knowing and thinking and realizing she does have a normal life, it's just a different normal," Kelly Olson said.

The Olsons are also encouraging anyone with a rare disorder to make sure it's documented on a database called Simon's Searchlight. It can help scientists with research.

Teegan turns 2 years old on Thursday.

If you'd like to sign up for Saturday's volleyball tournament or to donate, click here.