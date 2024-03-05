St. Paul educators, school district reach tentative agreement to avert strike

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A tentative agreement has been made between St. Paul Public Schools and the St. Paul Federation of Educators, averting a strike that was provisionally set for next week.

On Tuesday afternoon, both sides announced tentative agreements have been made for educational assistants, school and service community professionals, and licensed staff.

The agreements come after days of mediation. The toughest hurdles were reportedly wages and benefits.

In a statement to its members, the SPFE says they were able to "settle a strong and fair contract that respects the professionalism and dedication of our members and the work and value they bring" to the school district.

Details on the agreements will be shared after they are approved by the union's members and the SPPS Board of Education.

"I am thankful that we were able to work together and come up with solutions that honor what is best for our students and ensure our employees are paid fairly for the important work they do every day," Superintendent Joe Gothard said in a statement.

If a deal hadn't been reached, a strike would have started on Monday, impacting over 30,000 students in St. Paul.