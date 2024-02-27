St. Paul Public Schools give update on contract negotiations with educators

ST. PAUL, Minn. — As a possible strike looms next month, district officials with St. Paul Public Schools have provided an update on contract negotiations with educators Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, the Saint Paul Federation of Educators announced its members will strike on March 11 if a tentative contract agreement isn't reached with the school district. SPFE President Leah Vandassor says educators have several priorities, but at the top of the list are lower health care costs and higher wages.

Following the announcement, SPPS district officials said they were "disappointed" by the filing. Officials said the district is currently dealing with a $107 million budget deficit, which they attribute to declining enrollment and increased operational expenses, along with expiring COVID-19 relief funds.

SPPS Superintendent Joe Gothard, senior leaders with the district and Board of Education members provided an update during a 1 p.m. press conference.

Gothard was recently named as the new leader of Wisconsin's Madison Metropolitan School District, where he spent most of his career before moving to Minnesota. Gothard was also named National Superintendent of the Year earlier this month.

Bargaining teams from both sides will meet on Friday with state mediators.

WCCO's Ubah Ali will have more on this at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Featured video is from Feb. 26.