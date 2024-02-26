St. Paul educators plan to strike March 11 unless union, SPPS reach deal

Union officials and teachers in St. Paul hope to reach a deal before going on strike

Union officials and teachers in St. Paul hope to reach a deal before going on strike

Union officials and teachers in St. Paul hope to reach a deal before going on strike

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul educators are ready to hit the picket lines again.

The Saint Paul Federation of Educators announced Monday its members will strike on March 11 if a tentative contract agreement isn't reached with St. Paul Public Schools.

Ninety-two percent of its members voted in favor of authorizing a strike less than two weeks ago, the third vote of its kind in four years.

RELATED: St. Paul teachers overwhelmingly vote yes to authorize another strike



The last time SPFE members went on strike was in 2020, and a strike was averted at the last minute in 2022. Both sides are required by law to bargain every two years.

The union is pushing for more staffing for higher salaries; lower health care costs; more mental health teams in schools; restorative practices training; and more resources for educators who work with students with special needs.

WCCO

"There are so many more mental health needs. There are so many emotional needs that are not being met by society right now, and it falls on a lot of the schools to take care of that, and how is that going to happen?" SPFE President Leah Vandassor told WCCO earlier this month.

SPPS says it's currently dealing with a $107 million budget deficit which it attributes to declining enrollment and increased operational expenses.

MORE NEWS: Strike date set for thousands of Twin Cities essential workers

District officials said in a statement in the aftermath of the authorization vote that it "will continue to negotiate in good faith in an effort to reach a fair and financially sound agreement."

The district's current leader, Dr. Joe Gothard, was recently named National Superintendent of the Year. He's also a finalist to lead Wisconsin's Madison Metropolitan School District, where he had spent most of his career before moving to Minnesota.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Feb. 16, 2024.