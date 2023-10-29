Watch CBS News
Local News

Taylor Swift Halloween-themed skeleton stolen from Minneapolis home

By Johnny Kahner

/ CBS Minnesota

Some Local Minnesotans have a fun twist for fans of Halloween and Taylor Swift
Some Local Minnesotans have a fun twist for fans of Halloween and Taylor Swift 02:04

MINNEAPOLIS — A Taylor Swift Halloween-themed skeleton was stolen from the front yard of a Minneapolis home.

WCCO's Jason Rantala introduced us to Pamela Eklof Saturday.

Eklof is a massive Swift fan. She decorated her front yard with Swift-themed Halloween skeletons.

RELATED: One Minnesota family has fun with Taylor Swift-themed Halloween décor

One of the skeletons was stolen after WCCO's Jason Rantala's story aired Saturday.   

1698601699-496292-0c8e28bc-4c98-4604-8b9c-ef2281b0943c.jpg

Eklof first saw Swift perform in concert this summer.

RELATED: Taylor Swift sings surprise song at Minneapolis show after fan's post honoring late brother goes viral  

The clothing for all of the skeletons in Eklof's yard featured all 10 swift eras.

img-5609.jpg

First published on October 29, 2023 / 3:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.