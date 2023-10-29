Taylor Swift Halloween-themed skeleton stolen from Minneapolis home

Some Local Minnesotans have a fun twist for fans of Halloween and Taylor Swift

MINNEAPOLIS — A Taylor Swift Halloween-themed skeleton was stolen from the front yard of a Minneapolis home.

WCCO's Jason Rantala introduced us to Pamela Eklof Saturday.

Eklof is a massive Swift fan. She decorated her front yard with Swift-themed Halloween skeletons.

One of the skeletons was stolen after WCCO's Jason Rantala's story aired Saturday.

Eklof first saw Swift perform in concert this summer.

The clothing for all of the skeletons in Eklof's yard featured all 10 swift eras.