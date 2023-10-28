One Minnesota family has fun with Taylor Swift themed Halloween décor

Some Local Minnesotans have a fun twist for fans of Halloween and Taylor Swift

MINNEAPOLIS — Swiftie skeletons bring joy to Southwest Minneapolis

Demons, spiders and skulls are all traditional Halloween decorating, but one nightmare has taken on a different theme in Minneapolis' Fulton neighborhood.

Pamela Eklof said she got really into Taylor Swift after the concert tour this summer.

"I was blown away, it was like the best concert experience I've ever had," said Eklof.

After acquiring several skeletons, she consulted her book club about what to do with them.

"The overwhelming consensus was you have to do Taylor Swift. She's the biggest thing going on this year and I'm like 'why didn't I even think of that?," said Eklof.

The clothing for the skeletons, featuring all ten Swift eras, was donated by her sister and purchased from Amazon and Goodwill.

"Unfortunately, my husband is a Bears fan, so I could not put a Travis Kelsey jersey in our yard," said Eklof.

The decorations are bringing in crowds from outside the neighborhood and have even racked up hundreds of likes on social media.

"I love the reaction we've had from our neighbors. Everyone loves it, it brings people so much joy. The amount of people that come and take pictures, the little kids in the neighborhood that just tell their parents they want to walk by every single day," said Eklof.

Pamela said the Swiftie skeletons are bringing happiness to those who need it.

"The thing I keep hearing over and over again is how much joy it brings to everyone," said Eklof.

Eklof said she's likely going to choose a different theme next year, but added the Eras theme will be hard to beat.