Tax rebate payments could hit Minnesotans' accounts this week

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans should keep an eye on their bank accounts -- a deposit could soon be on the way.

The state said it is about to start sending tax rebate payments to Minnesota families. Officials said direct deposit payments will start this week, then paper checks will follow.

Taxpayers do not need to apply for the rebate -- the Minnesota Department of Revenue is using information from tax year 2021 to determine eligibility and send payments.

Eligibility is based on income. If you made $75,000 or less, expect a check of $260. Couples making $150,000 or less will get $520. Parents in those income brackets will get another $260 per child, for up to three kids. So, the maximum possible credit for a family is $1,300.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to provide more information about the payments on Wednesday.