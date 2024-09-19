Watch CBS News
Local News

Target names former PepsiCo exec Jim Lee as new chief financial officer

By Cole Premo, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Target hiring 100,000 workers for holiday season
Target hiring 100,000 workers for holiday season 00:19

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-based retailer Target on Thursday announced Jim Lee as its new chief financial officer and member of its leadership team.

Lee has over 25 years of experience at PepsiCo, where he was most recently the company's deputy chief financial officer. He will succeed Michael Fiddelke, Target's chief operating officer. 

Lee says he's "excited" to join a brand and team he has respect for and is "eager to be immersed in the retail industry."

Brian Cornell, chair and CEO of Target, called Lee a "successful leader" in both strategy and finance.

"Jim will oversee the central role our finance team plays in fueling our long-term profitable growth," Cornell said. "With decades leading core finance functions and nurturing growth, Jim will complement the strong and tenured leadership currently in place on our finance team. From his consumer centric leadership, to his strategy, business development and corporate governance experience, Jim will be a great addition to our leadership team as we focus on driving Target's roadmap for growth."

Lee's new position will be effective on Sunday.  

The retailer recently announced plans for the holiday season, including the intent to hire around 100,000 seasonal workers.  The store's car seat trade-in event is also happening right now and goes through Sept. 28. 

Target has nearly 1,963 stores throughout the U.S. and two corporate campuses in the Twin Cities.   

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.