Target Field trifecta: Def Leppard, Journey and Steve Miller Band to play ballpark next year

By Cole Premo

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Three staples of the classic rock genre are heading to Minneapolis next summer.

On Thursday, the Major Baseball League announced that Def Leppard, Journey and the Steve Miller Band are slated to perform at Target Field on Aug. 19. 

It will be the second time Def Leppard and Journey have played at the ballpark — and the first for the Steve Miller Band.

Def Leppard and Journey rose to stardom in the mid-70s and early 80s, while the Steve Miller Band began making their mark in the late-60s. 

Def Leppard is known for hits such as "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Love Bites." Journey's hit songs include "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Wheel in the Sky."

Vivian Campbell, Rick Savage, Joe Elliott, and Phil Collen of Def Leppard perform onstage during The Stadium Tour at Truist Park on June 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.  Getty Images

Popular songs from the Steve Miller Band include "The Joker" and "Fly Like an Eagle."

The stop at Target Field is part of 23-city co-headlining tour from Def Leppard and Journey. Heart and Cheap Trick will also be special guests on select dates.   

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

Also slated to play at Target Field next summer are the Foo Fighters on July 28 and Green Day (with special guests that include the Smashing Pumpkins) on Aug. 17.  

Cole Premo
Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

December 8, 2023

