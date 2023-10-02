Foo Fighters to play Target Field next summer

MINNEAPOLIS — The Foo Fighters will visit Minneapolis on their next tour, the first stop in Minnesota since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Dave Grohl and the band were set to play U.S. Bank Stadium in August 2022, but Hawkins' death in March 2022 caused them to cancel all of their tour dates.

The "Everything Or Nothing At All Tour" with new drummer Josh Freese and will stop at Target Field on July 28, 2024. The Pretenders and L7 will open.

The tour kicks off in New York July 17 and wraps up in Seattle on Aug. 18.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.