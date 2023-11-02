Green Day return to Target Field next summer, with Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas

Suzanne Marques reports on the day's top entertainment stories Green Day, Nine Inch Nails among rock hall nominees 01:21

MINNEAPOLIS — Do you have the time to listen to them whine? If so, you probably will want to buy a ticket for Green Day, as they're making their return to the Twin Cities next summer.

The alternative rock band, who shot to stardom with their 1994 bestseller "Dookie," just announced a new concert tour in commemoration of that album's 30th anniversary, along with the 20th anniversary of their Grammy Award-winning 2004 album "American Idiot."

Sticking with albums on the 4's, Green Day also plans to release a new album, "Saviors," next year as well. They previously released that forthcoming album's first single "The American Dream Is Killing Me," and on Thursday dropped their follow-up, "Look Ma, No Brains!"

"We've never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that's meant to be rocked live, together. So let's thrash," Green Day, collectively, said in a statement.

The band's frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong, made waves last year when he announced he would be "renouncing" his U.S. citizenship. He made the comments soon after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that established the right to have an abortion.

In front of a crowd at London Stadium in the U.K., Armstrong told fans, "F**k America. I'm f**king renouncing my citizenship. I'm f**king coming here."

When is the concert?

The concert is set for Saturday, Aug. 17 at Target Field in Minneapolis, and Green Day will be joined by special guests The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday, Nov. 7, followed by general sales beginning Friday, Nov. 10.