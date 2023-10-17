Taco Bell offering chicken nuggets at select Twin Cities stores

MINNEAPOLIS -- Taco Bell is testing out a new menu item exclusively in the Twin Cities starting this month.

The fast food restaurant began selling its new Crispy Chicken Nuggets at select stores across the metro late last week.

The nuggets are made of all-white meat from chicken breast and marinated in spicy jalapeno buttermilk before being breaded and fried. They will be available in five or 10 counts and come with a choice of two sauces — the signature Bell sauce or jalapeno honey mustard.

The five piece is priced between $3.99 and $4.99 and 10 nuggets will cost between $6.99 to $8.99. Price varies by location.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis' fall sweep of 1,100+ miles of city streets begins Tuesday; St. Paul on Monday

It is not clear how long the chicken nuggets will be available, or what stores they are at.

If the run in Minneapolis is successful, the crispy nuggets could become a menu staple across the country.

In Indianapolis, Taco Bell is also testing the Cheesy Street Chalupas, which feature a quesalupa shell stuffed with mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses, a choice of shredded chicken or grilled steak, diced onions and cilantro.