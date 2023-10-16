Watch CBS News
Minneapolis' fall sweep of 1,100+ miles of city streets begins Tuesday

By Steve Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The City of Lakes will soon turn into a city of street sweepers.

Minneapolis Public Works will begin its fall sweep of leaves and debris from the city's 1,100-plus miles of streets on Tuesday.

The grand goal is to keep the city's lakes and storm drains, and ultimately the Mississippi River, free from the pollution that can be caused by leaves.

The entire sweep will take about a month, and residents can use this map to see when their street is up for a scrubbing.

Make sure to move your car off the street on its scheduled day, or face a hefty fine and a long impound lot line. Signs will be posted on streets 24 hours before sweeping, and parking is banned on those scheduled days between 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or until the signs are taken away. Click here for complete parking rules.

The city is also reminding residents that sweeping leaves into the street is illegal.

