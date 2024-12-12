Suspect wanted in St. Paul LRT shooting arrested in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — The suspect in a shooting on a light rail train in the Twin Cities has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the suspect was arrested in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and has since been charged in Ramsey County with second-degree attempted murder.

According to officials, the shooting took place on a light rail train near Western and University avenues in St. Paul. A female passenger was hit in the leg several times. Officials did not say when the shooting took place.

The U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force was alerted by law enforcement agencies in Minnesota, which asked for assistance in locating the suspect. The task force investigation later determined that the suspect may be living in the East Liberty area of Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, the suspect was located on the 5400 block of Baywood Street and arrested without incident.

"The arrest of this fugitive is the direct result of the cooperative investigative efforts between, U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, the Allegheny County Police Department, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, the Pennsylvania Attorney Generals Office, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police," the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement.