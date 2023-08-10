Mankato man leads police on a high-speed chase

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. -- A Mankato man led Blue Earth County deputies and Lake Crystal Police on a high-speed chase after evading questioning for an alleged domestic assault.

At approximately 6:22 a.m. on Thursday, Blue Earth deputies and Lake Crystal police officers responded to a call on the 500 block of West Blue Earth Street in Lake Crystal for a possible domestic assault.

According to a press release, a citizen reported to law enforcement that a female appeared to have injuries and that the male suspect was sitting in a gray Hyundai Santa Fe in the area.

MORE NEWS: Shoplifting suspect's gun discharges during foot chase with Minnetonka officers, police say

After further investigation, the suspect was identified as 45-year-old man from Mankato. At the time of the incident, the suspect had a felony warrant from Blue Earth County for motor vehicle theft and domestic assault.

Deputies attempted to contact the suspect about the alleged assault, but he fled the scene. Law enforcement pursued the suspect on county roads and highways with speeds reaching approximately 100 mph at times, said a press release.

The suspect lost control of the Hyundai and crashed into a guardrail on Highway 30, about five miles west of Highway 196 at 7:21 a.m. According to a press release from Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the suspect actively resisted arrest following the crash but was eventually taken into custody.

MORE NEWS: Two St. Paul men plead guilty to assaulting a federal agent

The Hyundai sustained significant damage, and at least one squad car was damaged in the pursuit. The suspect was transferred to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No law enforcement or citizens were injured during the pursuit.

The suspect will be held in custody pending a court appearance on charges related to the pursuit and warrant.

The domestic assault allegations remain under investigation.