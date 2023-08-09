Watch CBS News
Shoplifting suspect's gun discharges during foot chase with Minnetonka officers, police say

MINNETONKA, Minn. – Minnetonka police say a shoplifting suspect's gun accidentally discharged while he was being pursued by officers Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at about 2 p.m. outside the Marshalls store on Plymouth Road, near Ridgedale Center.

Police say soon after officers arrived at the store, the suspect gave chase on foot, but he was quickly arrested in the parking lot. 

At some point, the man threw the gun, which then fired. Police say no one was hurt, and they're still investigating.

