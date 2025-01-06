Man found guilty of arson in fire at Bloomington Super 8

Congress will meet to certify 2024 election 4 years after riot at Capitol, and more headlines

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A man was found guilty last month of intentionally starting a fire at a Bloomington hotel.

A jury found Tony Boos guilty of first-degree arson on Dec. 13, according to court records.

The fire occurred in October 2022 at the Super 8 in Bloomington. Investigators said Boos was staying in the room where the fire started before asking the hotel to move him.

Before he left, Boos covered up the sprinkler heads and smoke detectors, then set a sheet on fire, investigators said.

Boos was "nearly naked" when police found him in a hallway of the hotel, the criminal complaint states. Officers didn't immediately detain him, but later found him in a room covered in "some kind of lubricant or oil," the complaint said. An officer recognized him from a traffic stop earlier in the day, and he was arrested after police learned he had been staying in the room where the fire started.

The hotel had to be evacuated, but no one was injured.

Boos is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 20.