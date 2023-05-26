Summer 2023: Check out these great events at your local parks
MINNEAPOLIS -- As summertime approaches, parks across the metro are hosting a series of movie nights, fairs, and camps. Check out the list below for events that'll take place in Twin Cities parks this summer!
Hennepin County
- Minneapolis Parks Market at Minnehaha Falls - 6/2 @ 4:00 PM - 8:30 PM (Minnehaha Falls)
- Kids Night Out - 6/2 @ 6:00 PM - 8:45 PM (Audubon Recreation Center, Minneapolis)
- Schooner Days - 6/2 @ 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)
- Brooklyn Park Tater Daze Community Market - 6/3 @ 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM (Noble Sports Park, Brooklyn Park)
- Tails & Ales - 6/3 @ 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM (Central Park of Maple Grove, Maple Grove)
- Loring Alley Live In Loring Park Minneapolis - 6/3 @ 2:30 PM (Loring Park, Minneapolis)
- Richfield Farmers Market - 6/3 @ 7:00 AM - 12 PM (Veterans Park, Richfield)
- Party in the Park - 6/3 @ 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM (Veterans Memorial Park, Maple Plain)
- Music in the Parks: Twin Citizen - 6/4 @ 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM (Lake Harriet Bandshell Park, Minneapolis)
- Pop-Up Dog Park at The Commons - 6/6 @ 5:00 - 8:00 PM (The Commons, Minneapolis)
- Music in the Parks: Beyond the Trees - 6/9 @ 12:00 PM (Water Works Park, Minneapolis)
- Waite Park Community Carnival - 6/9 @ 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Waite Park, Minneapolis)
- Father Hennepin Festival - 6/9 - 6/11 (Mississippi Point Park, Champlin)
- Rib Fest 2023 - 6/11 (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)
- Music in the Park at Loring Park - 6/13 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM (Loring Park, Minneapolis)
- Minneapolis Park Markets - 6/14 @ 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM (The Commons, Minneapolis)
- Movies in the Park - 6/14 @ 8:45 PM - 10:45 PM (The Commons, Minneapolis)
- Parktacular - 6/16 @ 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Wolfe Park, St. Louis Park)
- Hennepin Conty Fair - 6/16 - 6/18 (Corcoran Lions Park, Corcoran)
- The Addams Family Musical - 6/16-18 and 6/22-25 @ 7:00 PM (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)
- Music in the Parks: Cantus - 6/18 @ 2:00 PM (Lake Harriet Bandshell Park, Minneapolis)
- Shabbat In The Park - 6/23 @ 5:00 PM (Kenny Park, Minneapolis)
- Party for Pride - 6/24 @ 8:30 AM (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)
- Staring Lake Veterans Concert featuring Eden Prairie Community Band - 6/30 @ 6:30 PM (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)
- Katy Tessman - 7/9 @ 6:00 PM (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)
- MN Festival of Jazz on the Prairie - 7/11 @ 12:00 PM (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)
- Stories in the Park - 7/11 @ 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM (Minneapolis Central Library, Minneapolis)
- Starring at Staring Park - 7/13 @ 7:00 PM (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)
- Hmong Celebrate Your Parks - 7/15 @ 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM (Centennial Park, Brooklyn Center)
- EP Community Band (50th Anniversary Concert) - 7/23 @ 6:00 PM (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)
- Arts in the Park - 8/19 @ 5:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ramsey County
- Lowertown Sounds - 6/1 @ 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM (Mears Park, St Paul)
- Spring 2023 Blood and Donation Drive - 6/2 @ 10:00 AM (Highland Park Community Center, St Paul)
- St Anthony Park Arts Festival - 6/3 (2245 Como Ave, St Paul)
- WaterFest 2023 - 6/3 @ 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Phalen Regional Park, St Paul)
- Youth Pride - 6/3 @ 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM (1151 Como Avenue, St Paul)
- Como Quest! - 6/4 @ 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM (Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, St Paul)
- Matt Hannah @ Mears Park - 6/6 @ 12:00 PM (Mears Park, St Paul)
- Siama's Congo Roots Quarter - 6/6 @ 5:45 PM - 6:45 PM (Levee Park, Ha
- Trevor McSpadden @ Mears Park - 6/7 @ 12:00 PM (Mears Park, St Paul)
- Groovin' In The Garden - 6/7 @ 6:00 PM (Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, St Paul)
- Summer Concert Series - 6/8 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Veterans Park, New Brighton)
- Lowertown Sounds - 6/8 @ 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM (Mears Park, St Paul)
- Art in the Hollow - 6/8 @ 5:00 - 9:30 PM (Mears Park, St Paul)
- Pride BBQ + Drag Tale Times - 6/10 @ 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM (Keller Regional Park, Maplewood)
- Rose Fest 2023 - 6/10 @ 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Kellogg Mall Park, St Paul)
- Hams in the Park - 6/10 @ 5:00 - 9:00 PM (Long Lake Regional Park, New Brighton)
- Art Hike - 6/10 @ 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM (Silverwood Park, St Anthony)
- GSA Pride Picnic - 6/12 @ 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM (Snail Lake Regional Park, Shoreview)
- Tuesday Morning Bird Walk - 6/13 @ 7:00 AM - 9:30 AM (Battle Creek Regional Park, Maplewood)
- ExploraTots (Adult/Child) - 6/15 @ 10:00 - 11:30 AM (Phalen Regional Park, St Paul)
- Free Eco Fair - 6/17 @ 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Como Midway Picnic Pavilion, St Paul)
- Old Guys Play the Blue in Mears Park - 6/20 @ 12:00 PM (Mears Park, St Paul)
- Mystery on the Mississippi - 6/22 @ 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM (Harriet Island Regional Park, St Paul)
- Lowertown Sounds - 6/22 @ 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM (Mears Park, St Paul)
- Twin Cities Dystonia Zoo Day! - 6/24 @ 10:30 AM (Como Park Zoo and Conservatory)
- InterMarque Picnic - 6/30 @ 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM (Cherokee Regional Park, St Paul)
- Raedial Book Fair - 7/1 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Harriest Island Regional Park, St Paul)
- Hams in the Park - 7/8 @ 5:00 - 9:00 PM (Long Lake Regional Park, New Brighton)
- Archery Camp - 7/10 - 7/14 (Langford Recreation Center, St Paul)
- Summer Concert Series - 7/13 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Veterans Park, New Brighton)
- Clay Creations Camp - 7/17 - 7/21 (Hazel Park Recreation Center, St Paul)
- Playground Games Galore - 7/17 - 7/20 (Rosebrook Park, Roseville)
- ExploraTots (Adult/Child) - 7/20 @ 10:00 - 11:30 AM (Phalen Regional Park, St Paul)
- Lowertown Sounds - 7/20 @ 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM (Mears Park, St Paul)
- Park After Dark - 7/21 @ 8:00 PM - 10:30 PM (Crosby Farm Regional Park, St Paul)
- Slice of Shoreview - 7/22 - 7/23 (Island Lake County Park, Shoreview)
- Run with the Herd - 7/22 @ 5:15 - 8:00 PM (Phalen Regional Park, St Paul)
- 2023 MN Hands and Voices Annual Metro Picnic - 8/3 - 8/4 (1199 Midway Pkwy, St Paul)
- Little Canada Candadian Days - 8/4 - 8/6 (Spooner Park, Little Canada)
- Yummy Yum Art Camp - 8/7 - 8/11 (Sandcastle Park, Roseville)
- Irish Fair of Minnesota - 8/11 - 8/13 (Harriet Island Regional Park, St Paul)
Scott County
- Wheelies Family Bike Event - 6/1 @ 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM (Huber Park, Shakopee)
- EcoElsa Buddy Class - 6/5 @ 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Lakefront Park, Prior Lake)
- Music in the Park: Mitchell Hall and the Tennesee Trio - 6/9 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM (Lakefront Park, Prior Lake)
- Picnic with Police - 6/14 @ 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM (Lions Park, Shakopee)
- Coin Carnival - 6/16 @ 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Lakefront Park, Prior Lake)
- Minnesota Ironman Bike Ride - 6/17 (Huber Park, Shakopee)
- Music in the Park - 6/21 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM (McColl Pond Environmental Center, Savage, MN)
- Music in the Park - 6/28 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM (McColl Pond Environmental Center, Savage, MN)
- Music in the Park - 7/12 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM (McColl Pond Environmental Center, Savage, MN)
- Lakefront Music Fest - 7/14 - 7/15 (Lakefront Park, Prior Lake)
- Music in the Park - 7/19 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM (McColl Pond Environmental Center, Savage, MN)
- Music in the Park - 8/2 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM (McColl Pond Environmental Center, Savage, MN)
- Minnesota State Rally - 8/17 - 8/20 (Dakotah Meadows RV Park)
- Pedal Prior - 8/26 (Lakefront Park)
Carver County
- PiYo in The Park - 6/2 @ 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)
- Chanhassen Summer Concert Series - 6/8 @ 6:30 PM (City Center Park, Chanhassen)
- Sunrise Yoga Flow & Stretch - 6/9 @ 5:45 AM - 6:30 AM (Lake Waconia Regional Park, Waconia)
- Summer Concert Series - 6/14 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)
- Up South - 6/15 @ 6:30 PM (Legion Pool Park, Norwood Young America)
- Waconia Concert in the Park - 6/15 @ 6:30 PM (Waconia City Park, Waconia)
- Family Night at Lowry Nature Center - 6/19 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Lowry Nature Center, Victoria)
- Kids Entertainment Series - 6/20 @ 6:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)
- Concerts in the Park - Victoria - 6/28 @ 6:00 PM (Charlson Thun Community Bandshell, Victoria)
- Downtown Chaska Farmers' Market - 6/28 @ 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)
- July 3rd Business Expo - 7/3 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM (City Center Park, Chanhassen)
- Waconia July 4th Fireworks - 7/4 @ 10:00 PM (Lake Waconia Regional Park, Waconia)
- Waconia Music in the Park - 7/6 @ 7:00 PM (City Square Park, Waconia)
- Kids Entertainment Series - 7/11 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)
- Music in the Park - 7/12 @5:45 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)
- Downtown Chaska Farmers' Market - 7/12 @ 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)
- Fire and Ice 2023 - 7/14 - 7/15 (Firemen's Park, Chaska)
- Minnewashta Mud Run - 7/15 @ 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Lake Minnewashta Regional Park)
- Summer Concert Series - 7/19 @ 6:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)
- Downtown Chaska Farmers' Market - 7/19 @ 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)
- 16th Annual Camping with The Stars at Eagle Lake Observatory - 7/21 @ 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM (Eagle Lake Observatory, Norwood Young America)
- Movie in the Park - 7/22 @ 8:45 PM (City Square Park, Waconia)
- Pet Parade & Bark in the Park - 7/26 @ 11:00 AM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)
- Kids Entertainment Series - 7/25 @ 6:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)
- Chaska Concert Series - 7/26 @ 6:30 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)
- Summer Concert Series - 8/9 @ 6:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)
- Downtown Chaska Farmers' Market - 8/9 @ 5:00 PM - @ 8:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)
- Art in the Park - 8/27 @ 1:30 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)
- Outdoor Extravaganza - 8/28 @ 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM (City Center Park, Chanhassen)
- Back to School Bash - 8/29 @ 5:00 PM (Community Park, Carver)
Dakota County
- Pop Up Party in the Park - 6/3 @ 3:00 PM (Oak Leaf West Park, Burnsville)
- Pride Fest Hastings - 6/3 @ 4:00 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Eagan Parkrun - 6/3 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)
- Summer Kick Off - 6/6 @ 5:30 - 8:00 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Siama's Congo Roots Quartertet - 6/6 @ 5:45 - 5:46 (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Music in the Park - 6/9 @ 12:00 AM - 1:30 AM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Eagan parkrun - 6/10 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)
- Music In The Park - 6/12 @ 7 PM - 8:30 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Rec+Art+Police - 6/14 @ 1 PM - 2 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Music in the Park: KidsDance - 6/14 @ 6:00 PM (Market Square Park, Mendota Heights)
- Storytime in the Park - 6/14 @ 10:30 AM - 11:15 AM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Music in the Park - 6/15 @ 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Music in Kelley Park - 6/16 @ 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM (Kelley Park, Apple Valley)
- Movies in the Park - 6/16 @ 8:00 PM - 11:59 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Eagan parkrun - 6/17 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)
- Star Wars in the Park - 6/20 @ 6:00 PM (Central Park and Amphitheater, Rosemount)
- Terrific Tuesdays - 6/20 @ 3:30 PM (Oakwood Park, Inver Grove Heights)
- Tour de Rec: Spectacular Science! - 6/20 @ 1:30 PM (wentworth Park, Mendota Heights)
- Music in the Park - 6/22 @ 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Party at the Park - 6/25 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM (East Lake Community Park, Lakeville)
- Performances in the Park: Circus Science Spectacular - 6/27 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Music in the Park - 6/28 (Mendota Heights, MN)
- Rec + Art + Police - 6/28 @ 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM (Pioneer Park, Hastings)
- Camp FUNdamentals - 6/29 @ 9 AM - 11 AM (Ritter Farm Park, Lakeville)
- Music in the Park - 6/29 @ 7:00 - 8:30 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Music in Kelley Park - 6/30 @ 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM (Kelly Park, Apple Valley)
- Eagan Parkrun - 7/1 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)
- Lebanon 7 Mile Trail Race - 7/5 - 7/6 (1350 Carriage Hills Drive, Eagan)
- 2023 Lakeville Summer Concert Series - 7/5 @ 6:45 PM (Casperson Park, Lakeville)
- Fitness in the Park - 7/5 @ 6:00 PM (Nicollet Commons Park, Burnsville)
- Music in the Park - 7/6 @ 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Eagan Kickstart Rotary 5k and Kids Run - 7/8 @ 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Eagan Rotary Bandshell, Eagan)
- Eagan Parkrun - 7/8 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)
- Party in the Park - 7/11 @ 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Yoga at the River - 7/11 @ 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Rec+Art+Police - 7/12 @ 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (Sunny Acres Park, Hastings)
- Music in the Park - 7/12 @ 6:00 PM (Market Square Park, Mendota Heights)
- Movies in the Park - 7/14 @ 8:00 PM - 11:59 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Pop Up Party in the Park - 7/14 @ 3:00 PM (Lac Lavon Park, Burnsville)
- Eagan Parkrun - 7/15 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)
- Chad Johnson Music - 7/19 @ 6:45 PM (Casperson Park, Lakeville)
- Free Yoga in the Park - 7/22 @ 9:00 AM (Central Park, Rosemount)
- Music in the Park - 7/26 @ 6:00 PM (Market Square Park, Mendota Heights)
- Rec+Art+Police - 7/26 @ 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM (Vermillion Falls Park, Hastings)
- Music in the Park - 7/27 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Sing in Kelley Park in Apple Valley - 7/28 @ 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM (Kelley Park, Apple Valley)
- Eagan Parkrun - 7/29 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)
- Lakeville Concert Series - 8/2 @ 6:45 PM (Casperson Park, Lakeville)
- Music in the Park - 8/3 @ 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Music in Kelley Park - 8/4 @ 6:30 (Kelley Park, Apple Valley)
- Pop Up Party in the Park - 8/4 @ 3:00 PM (Vista View Park, Burnsville)
- Rec+Art+Police - 8/9 @ 8:00 Am - 9:00 AM (Roadside Park, Hastings)
- Music in the Park - 8/9 @ 6:00 PM (Market Square Park, Mendota Heights)
- Camp FUNdamentals - 8/10 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 PM (Ritter Farm Park, Lakeville)
- Music in the Park - 8/10 @ 7:00 PM - 8:30 (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Hams in the Park - 8/12 @ 12 PM - 4:00 PM (Rock Island Swing Bridge, Inver Grove Heights)
- Music in the Park - 8/17 @ 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Movies in the Park - 8/18 @ 7:30 - 11:59 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Bike with a Ranger - 8/19 @ 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Eagan Parkrun - 8/19 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)
- Music in the Park - 8/23 @ 6:00 PM (Market Square Park, Mendota Heights)
- Music in the Park - 8/24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)
- Eagan Parkrun - 8/26 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)
- Eagan Parkrun - 8/26 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)
- Music in the Park - 8/31 @ 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)
Anoka County
- June Gathering - 6/2 @ 9:00 AM (Eastman Nature Center, Maple Grove)
- Shattered Hill Art in the Park - 6/3 @ 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Kordiak Park, Columbia Heights)
- 5k Walk for Mental Wellness - 6/3 @ 10:00 AM (Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, Coon Rapids)
- Pets in the Park - 6/3 @ 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM (Keyes Park, Columbia Heights)
- Panthers Run the Park Fun Run Fundraised - 6/8 @ 6:25 - 7:00 PM (Spring Lake Park High School, Spring Lake Park)
- Tower Days - 6/8 - 6/11 (Lakeside Lions Park, Spring Lake Park)
- 2023 Columbia Heights Music in the Park Series - 6/9 @ 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM (Huset Park, Columbia Heights)
- Annual Potluck Picnic Bash - 6/9 @ 1:00 PM (Aquatore Park, Blaine)
- Mississippi River Paddle Weekend - 6/9 - 6/11 (Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, Coon Rapids)
- Jonah and the Whales - 6/10 @ 6:00 PM (Lakeside Lions Park, Spring Lake Park)
- Spring Lake Park Tower Days - 6/11 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM (Lakeside Lions Park, Spring Lake Park)
- Nokomis SUP Calendar/Two Paddles Mississippi River Race - 6/11 @ 12:00 PM (Mississippi West Regional Park, Ramsey)
- Fridley 49er Days - 6/15 @ 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Commons Park, Fridley)
- Fridley 49er Days Festival - 6/17 @ 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM (Commons Park, Fridley)
- Fridley Music in the Parks - 6/17 @ 7:00 PM (Fridley Civic Campus, Fridley)
- Noon Parade - 6/24 @ 12 PM (Aquatore Park, Blaine)
- Elmcrest Art Fair - 6/24 @ 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Elmcrest Park, Ramsey)
- 2023 Rockin on the Rum Concert Series - 6/28 @ 6:00 PM (Riverfront Memorial park, Anoka)
- Art in the Park - 6/29 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Rumriver Art Center, Anoka)
- Blaine Performance in the Park - 6/29 @ 6:00 PM (Tom Ryan Park, Blaine)
- Art in the Park - 7/13 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Rumriver Art Center, Anoka)
- 2023 Rockin on the Rum Concert Series - 7/19 @ 6:00 PM (Riverfron Memorial Park, Anoka)
- Art in the Park - 7/27 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Rumriver Art Center, Anoka)
- Movies in the Park - 7/27 - 7/28 (Evergreen Park, Brooklyn Center)
- Music in the Park - 7/30 @ 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM (Tom Ryan Park, Blaine)
- Columbia Heights Monarch Festival - 8/9 @ 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Kordiak Park, Columbia Heights)
- Art in the Park - 8/10 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Rumriver Art Center, Anoka)
Washington County
- Yoga in the Park - 6/1 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Lake Elmo Park Reserve, Lake Elmo)
- Mopars in the Park 2023 - 6/2 @ 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM (Washington County AG Society, Lake Elmo)
- Hamlet Park parkrun - 6/3 @ 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Grove)
- Family Nature Day - 6/3 @ 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM ( Sally Manzara Interpretive Nature Center, Lake Elmo)
- National Environmental Day Trash Dash - 6/5 @ 6:00 PM - 7:15 PM (Lowell Park Gazebo, Still water)
- Learn to Kayak - 6/6 @ 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM (Square Lake Park, Stillwater)
- Pollinator Planting Party - 6/9 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Pine Point Regional Park)
- Coco's Heart Doggie Day 5k - 6/10 @ 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Open Play Tuesdays - 6/13 @ 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, Cottage Grove)
- Dirty Shorts Brass Band - 6/13 @ 11:30 PM (Lakeside Park, Forest Lake)
- Day Tripping Hike/Lunch William O'Brien - 6/15 @ 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM (William O'Brien State Park, Marine on St Croix)
- Starwberry Fest - 6/15 - 6/18 (Kingston Park, Cottage Grove)
- Sticker Race - 6/17 @ 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM (Lake Elmo Park Reserve, Lake Elmo)
- Open Play Tuesdays - 6/20 @ 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, Cottage Grove)
- Bocce Ball Game Day - 6/21 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Lamar Fields, Cottage Grove)
- Walk in the Park: Camel's Hump - 6/22 @ 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM (Camel's Hump Park, Cottage Grove)
- Hamlet Park Parkrun - 6/24 @ 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Grove)
- Afton Strawberry Festival - 6/24 - 6/25 (Steamboat Park, Afton)
- Community Science Pollinator Count - 6/24 @ 11:00 AM (Pine Point Regional Park, Stillwater)
- Cruisin' the Croix - 6/28 @ 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM (Lowell Park, Stillwater)
- Hamlet Park parkrun - 7/1 @ 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Grove)
- Hamlet Park parkrun - 7/8 @ 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Gove)
- Dungeons and Dragons in the Ravine - 7/9 @ 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM (Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, Cottage Grove)
- Open Play Tuesdays - 7/11 @ 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, Cottage Grove)
- Hamlet Park parkrun - 7/17 @ 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Grove)
- Hamlet Park parkrun - 7/22 @ 9:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Grove)
- Hamlet Park parkrun - 7/29 @ 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Grove)
- St Croix Crossing 1/2 Marathon - 7/29 @ 2:00 - 6:00 AM
- Sunset SUP - 8/1 @ 7:00 PM - 8:15 PM (Square Lake Park, Stillwater)
- Hamlet Park parkrun - 8/5 @ 9:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Grove)
- Open Play Tuesdays - 8/8 @ 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, Cottage Grove)
- Hamlet Park Parkrun - 8/12 @ 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Grove)
- Forest Lake Arts in the Park - 8/15 @ 6:00 PM (Forest Lake Beach, Forest Lake)
- Open Play Tuesdays - 8/15 @ 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Cottage Grove Ravine Regional, Cottage Grove)
- Woodbury Days 2023 - 8/19 @ 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM (Ojibway Park, Woodbury)
- Dungeons and Dragons in the Ravine - 8/20 @ 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM (Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, Cottage Grove)
- Open Play Tuesdays - 8/22 @ 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, Cottage Grove)
- Hamlet Park Parkrun - 8/26 @ 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Grove)
