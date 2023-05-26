Summer 2023: Check out these great events at your local parks

Here's why the park systems of St. Paul and Minneapolis are the envy of the nation

MINNEAPOLIS -- As summertime approaches, parks across the metro are hosting a series of movie nights, fairs, and camps. Check out the list below for events that'll take place in Twin Cities parks this summer!

Hennepin County

Minneapolis Parks Market at Minnehaha Falls - 6/2 @ 4:00 PM - 8:30 PM (Minnehaha Falls)

Kids Night Out - 6/2 @ 6:00 PM - 8:45 PM (Audubon Recreation Center, Minneapolis)

Schooner Days - 6/2 @ 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)

Brooklyn Park Tater Daze Community Market - 6/3 @ 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM (Noble Sports Park, Brooklyn Park)

Tails & Ales - 6/3 @ 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM (Central Park of Maple Grove, Maple Grove)

Loring Alley Live In Loring Park Minneapolis - 6/3 @ 2:30 PM (Loring Park, Minneapolis)

Richfield Farmers Market - 6/3 @ 7:00 AM - 12 PM (Veterans Park, Richfield)

Party in the Park - 6/3 @ 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM (Veterans Memorial Park, Maple Plain)

Music in the Parks: Twin Citizen - 6/4 @ 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM (Lake Harriet Bandshell Park, Minneapolis)

Pop-Up Dog Park at The Commons - 6/6 @ 5:00 - 8:00 PM (The Commons, Minneapolis)

Music in the Parks: Beyond the Trees - 6/9 @ 12:00 PM (Water Works Park, Minneapolis)

Waite Park Community Carnival - 6/9 @ 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Waite Park, Minneapolis)

Father Hennepin Festival - 6/9 - 6/11 (Mississippi Point Park, Champlin)

Rib Fest 2023 - 6/11 (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)

Music in the Park at Loring Park - 6/13 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM (Loring Park, Minneapolis)

Minneapolis Park Markets - 6/14 @ 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM (The Commons, Minneapolis)

Movies in the Park - 6/14 @ 8:45 PM - 10:45 PM (The Commons, Minneapolis)

Parktacular - 6/16 @ 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Wolfe Park, St. Louis Park)

Hennepin Conty Fair - 6/16 - 6/18 (Corcoran Lions Park, Corcoran)

The Addams Family Musical - 6/16-18 and 6/22-25 @ 7:00 PM (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)

Music in the Parks: Cantus - 6/18 @ 2:00 PM (Lake Harriet Bandshell Park, Minneapolis)

Shabbat In The Park - 6/23 @ 5:00 PM (Kenny Park, Minneapolis)

Party for Pride - 6/24 @ 8:30 AM (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)

Staring Lake Veterans Concert featuring Eden Prairie Community Band - 6/30 @ 6:30 PM (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)

Katy Tessman - 7/9 @ 6:00 PM (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)

MN Festival of Jazz on the Prairie - 7/11 @ 12:00 PM (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)

Stories in the Park - 7/11 @ 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM (Minneapolis Central Library, Minneapolis)

Starring at Staring Park - 7/13 @ 7:00 PM (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)

Hmong Celebrate Your Parks - 7/15 @ 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM (Centennial Park, Brooklyn Center)

EP Community Band (50th Anniversary Concert) - 7/23 @ 6:00 PM (Staring Lake Park, Eden Prairie)

Arts in the Park - 8/19 @ 5:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Ramsey County

Lowertown Sounds - 6/1 @ 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM (Mears Park, St Paul)

Spring 2023 Blood and Donation Drive - 6/2 @ 10:00 AM (Highland Park Community Center, St Paul)

St Anthony Park Arts Festival - 6/3 (2245 Como Ave, St Paul)

WaterFest 2023 - 6/3 @ 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Phalen Regional Park, St Paul)

Youth Pride - 6/3 @ 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM (1151 Como Avenue, St Paul)

Como Quest! - 6/4 @ 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM (Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, St Paul)

Matt Hannah @ Mears Park - 6/6 @ 12:00 PM (Mears Park, St Paul)

Siama's Congo Roots Quarter - 6/6 @ 5:45 PM - 6:45 PM (Levee Park, Ha

Trevor McSpadden @ Mears Park - 6/7 @ 12:00 PM (Mears Park, St Paul)

Groovin' In The Garden - 6/7 @ 6:00 PM (Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, St Paul)

Summer Concert Series - 6/8 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Veterans Park, New Brighton)

Lowertown Sounds - 6/8 @ 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM (Mears Park, St Paul)

Art in the Hollow - 6/8 @ 5:00 - 9:30 PM (Mears Park, St Paul)

Pride BBQ + Drag Tale Times - 6/10 @ 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM (Keller Regional Park, Maplewood)

Rose Fest 2023 - 6/10 @ 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Kellogg Mall Park, St Paul)

Hams in the Park - 6/10 @ 5:00 - 9:00 PM (Long Lake Regional Park, New Brighton)

Art Hike - 6/10 @ 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM (Silverwood Park, St Anthony)

GSA Pride Picnic - 6/12 @ 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM (Snail Lake Regional Park, Shoreview)

Tuesday Morning Bird Walk - 6/13 @ 7:00 AM - 9:30 AM (Battle Creek Regional Park, Maplewood)

ExploraTots (Adult/Child) - 6/15 @ 10:00 - 11:30 AM (Phalen Regional Park, St Paul)

Free Eco Fair - 6/17 @ 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Como Midway Picnic Pavilion, St Paul)

Old Guys Play the Blue in Mears Park - 6/20 @ 12:00 PM (Mears Park, St Paul)

Mystery on the Mississippi - 6/22 @ 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM (Harriet Island Regional Park, St Paul)

Lowertown Sounds - 6/22 @ 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM (Mears Park, St Paul)

Twin Cities Dystonia Zoo Day! - 6/24 @ 10:30 AM (Como Park Zoo and Conservatory)

InterMarque Picnic - 6/30 @ 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM (Cherokee Regional Park, St Paul)

Raedial Book Fair - 7/1 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Harriest Island Regional Park, St Paul)

Hams in the Park - 7/8 @ 5:00 - 9:00 PM (Long Lake Regional Park, New Brighton)

Archery Camp - 7/10 - 7/14 (Langford Recreation Center, St Paul)

Summer Concert Series - 7/13 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Veterans Park, New Brighton)

Clay Creations Camp - 7/17 - 7/21 (Hazel Park Recreation Center, St Paul)

Playground Games Galore - 7/17 - 7/20 (Rosebrook Park, Roseville)

ExploraTots (Adult/Child) - 7/20 @ 10:00 - 11:30 AM (Phalen Regional Park, St Paul)

Lowertown Sounds - 7/20 @ 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM (Mears Park, St Paul)

Park After Dark - 7/21 @ 8:00 PM - 10:30 PM (Crosby Farm Regional Park, St Paul)

Slice of Shoreview - 7/22 - 7/23 (Island Lake County Park, Shoreview)

Run with the Herd - 7/22 @ 5:15 - 8:00 PM (Phalen Regional Park, St Paul)

2023 MN Hands and Voices Annual Metro Picnic - 8/3 - 8/4 (1199 Midway Pkwy, St Paul)

Little Canada Candadian Days - 8/4 - 8/6 (Spooner Park, Little Canada)

Yummy Yum Art Camp - 8/7 - 8/11 (Sandcastle Park, Roseville)

Irish Fair of Minnesota - 8/11 - 8/13 (Harriet Island Regional Park, St Paul)

Scott County

Wheelies Family Bike Event - 6/1 @ 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM (Huber Park, Shakopee)

EcoElsa Buddy Class - 6/5 @ 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Lakefront Park, Prior Lake)

Music in the Park: Mitchell Hall and the Tennesee Trio - 6/9 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM (Lakefront Park, Prior Lake)

Picnic with Police - 6/14 @ 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM (Lions Park, Shakopee)

Coin Carnival - 6/16 @ 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Lakefront Park, Prior Lake)

Minnesota Ironman Bike Ride - 6/17 (Huber Park, Shakopee)

Music in the Park - 6/21 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM (McColl Pond Environmental Center, Savage, MN)

Music in the Park - 6/28 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM (McColl Pond Environmental Center, Savage, MN)

Music in the Park - 7/12 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM (McColl Pond Environmental Center, Savage, MN)

Lakefront Music Fest - 7/14 - 7/15 (Lakefront Park, Prior Lake)

Music in the Park - 7/19 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM (McColl Pond Environmental Center, Savage, MN)

Music in the Park - 8/2 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM (McColl Pond Environmental Center, Savage, MN)

Minnesota State Rally - 8/17 - 8/20 (Dakotah Meadows RV Park)

Pedal Prior - 8/26 (Lakefront Park)

Carver County

PiYo in The Park - 6/2 @ 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)

Chanhassen Summer Concert Series - 6/8 @ 6:30 PM (City Center Park, Chanhassen)

Sunrise Yoga Flow & Stretch - 6/9 @ 5:45 AM - 6:30 AM (Lake Waconia Regional Park, Waconia)

Summer Concert Series - 6/14 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)

Up South - 6/15 @ 6:30 PM (Legion Pool Park, Norwood Young America)

Waconia Concert in the Park - 6/15 @ 6:30 PM (Waconia City Park, Waconia)

Family Night at Lowry Nature Center - 6/19 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Lowry Nature Center, Victoria)

Kids Entertainment Series - 6/20 @ 6:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)

Concerts in the Park - Victoria - 6/28 @ 6:00 PM (Charlson Thun Community Bandshell, Victoria)

Downtown Chaska Farmers' Market - 6/28 @ 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)

July 3rd Business Expo - 7/3 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM (City Center Park, Chanhassen)

Waconia July 4th Fireworks - 7/4 @ 10:00 PM (Lake Waconia Regional Park, Waconia)

Waconia Music in the Park - 7/6 @ 7:00 PM (City Square Park, Waconia)

Kids Entertainment Series - 7/11 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)

Music in the Park - 7/12 @5:45 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)

Downtown Chaska Farmers' Market - 7/12 @ 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)

Fire and Ice 2023 - 7/14 - 7/15 (Firemen's Park, Chaska)

Minnewashta Mud Run - 7/15 @ 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Lake Minnewashta Regional Park)

Summer Concert Series - 7/19 @ 6:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)

Downtown Chaska Farmers' Market - 7/19 @ 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)

16th Annual Camping with The Stars at Eagle Lake Observatory - 7/21 @ 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM (Eagle Lake Observatory, Norwood Young America)

Movie in the Park - 7/22 @ 8:45 PM (City Square Park, Waconia)

Pet Parade & Bark in the Park - 7/26 @ 11:00 AM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)

Kids Entertainment Series - 7/25 @ 6:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)

Chaska Concert Series - 7/26 @ 6:30 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)

Summer Concert Series - 8/9 @ 6:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)

Downtown Chaska Farmers' Market - 8/9 @ 5:00 PM - @ 8:00 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)

Art in the Park - 8/27 @ 1:30 PM (Firemen's Park, Chaska)

Outdoor Extravaganza - 8/28 @ 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM (City Center Park, Chanhassen)

Back to School Bash - 8/29 @ 5:00 PM (Community Park, Carver)

Dakota County



Pop Up Party in the Park - 6/3 @ 3:00 PM (Oak Leaf West Park, Burnsville)

Pride Fest Hastings - 6/3 @ 4:00 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Eagan Parkrun - 6/3 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)

Summer Kick Off - 6/6 @ 5:30 - 8:00 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Siama's Congo Roots Quartertet - 6/6 @ 5:45 - 5:46 (Levee Park, Hastings)

Music in the Park - 6/9 @ 12:00 AM - 1:30 AM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Eagan parkrun - 6/10 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)

Music In The Park - 6/12 @ 7 PM - 8:30 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Rec+Art+Police - 6/14 @ 1 PM - 2 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Music in the Park: KidsDance - 6/14 @ 6:00 PM (Market Square Park, Mendota Heights)

Storytime in the Park - 6/14 @ 10:30 AM - 11:15 AM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Music in the Park - 6/15 @ 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Music in Kelley Park - 6/16 @ 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM (Kelley Park, Apple Valley)

Movies in the Park - 6/16 @ 8:00 PM - 11:59 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Eagan parkrun - 6/17 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)

Star Wars in the Park - 6/20 @ 6:00 PM (Central Park and Amphitheater, Rosemount)

Terrific Tuesdays - 6/20 @ 3:30 PM (Oakwood Park, Inver Grove Heights)

Tour de Rec: Spectacular Science! - 6/20 @ 1:30 PM (wentworth Park, Mendota Heights)

Music in the Park - 6/22 @ 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Party at the Park - 6/25 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM (East Lake Community Park, Lakeville)

Performances in the Park: Circus Science Spectacular - 6/27 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Music in the Park - 6/28 (Mendota Heights, MN)

Rec + Art + Police - 6/28 @ 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM (Pioneer Park, Hastings)

Camp FUNdamentals - 6/29 @ 9 AM - 11 AM (Ritter Farm Park, Lakeville)

Music in the Park - 6/29 @ 7:00 - 8:30 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Music in Kelley Park - 6/30 @ 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM (Kelly Park, Apple Valley)

Eagan Parkrun - 7/1 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)

Lebanon 7 Mile Trail Race - 7/5 - 7/6 (1350 Carriage Hills Drive, Eagan)

2023 Lakeville Summer Concert Series - 7/5 @ 6:45 PM (Casperson Park, Lakeville)

Fitness in the Park - 7/5 @ 6:00 PM (Nicollet Commons Park, Burnsville)

Music in the Park - 7/6 @ 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Eagan Kickstart Rotary 5k and Kids Run - 7/8 @ 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Eagan Rotary Bandshell, Eagan)

Eagan Parkrun - 7/8 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)

Party in the Park - 7/11 @ 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Yoga at the River - 7/11 @ 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Rec+Art+Police - 7/12 @ 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (Sunny Acres Park, Hastings)

Music in the Park - 7/12 @ 6:00 PM (Market Square Park, Mendota Heights)

Movies in the Park - 7/14 @ 8:00 PM - 11:59 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Pop Up Party in the Park - 7/14 @ 3:00 PM (Lac Lavon Park, Burnsville)

Eagan Parkrun - 7/15 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)

Chad Johnson Music - 7/19 @ 6:45 PM (Casperson Park, Lakeville)

Free Yoga in the Park - 7/22 @ 9:00 AM (Central Park, Rosemount)

Music in the Park - 7/26 @ 6:00 PM (Market Square Park, Mendota Heights)

Rec+Art+Police - 7/26 @ 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM (Vermillion Falls Park, Hastings)

Music in the Park - 7/27 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Sing in Kelley Park in Apple Valley - 7/28 @ 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM (Kelley Park, Apple Valley)

Eagan Parkrun - 7/29 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)

Lakeville Concert Series - 8/2 @ 6:45 PM (Casperson Park, Lakeville)

Music in the Park - 8/3 @ 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Music in Kelley Park - 8/4 @ 6:30 (Kelley Park, Apple Valley)

Pop Up Party in the Park - 8/4 @ 3:00 PM (Vista View Park, Burnsville)

Rec+Art+Police - 8/9 @ 8:00 Am - 9:00 AM (Roadside Park, Hastings)

Music in the Park - 8/9 @ 6:00 PM (Market Square Park, Mendota Heights)

Camp FUNdamentals - 8/10 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 PM (Ritter Farm Park, Lakeville)

Music in the Park - 8/10 @ 7:00 PM - 8:30 (Levee Park, Hastings)

Hams in the Park - 8/12 @ 12 PM - 4:00 PM (Rock Island Swing Bridge, Inver Grove Heights)

Music in the Park - 8/17 @ 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Movies in the Park - 8/18 @ 7:30 - 11:59 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Bike with a Ranger - 8/19 @ 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Eagan Parkrun - 8/19 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)

Music in the Park - 8/23 @ 6:00 PM (Market Square Park, Mendota Heights)

Music in the Park - 8/24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Eagan Parkrun - 8/26 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)

Eagan Parkrun - 8/26 @ 9:00 AM (Thomas Lake Park, Eagan)

Music in the Park - 8/31 @ 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM (Levee Park, Hastings)

Anoka County

June Gathering - 6/2 @ 9:00 AM (Eastman Nature Center, Maple Grove)

Shattered Hill Art in the Park - 6/3 @ 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Kordiak Park, Columbia Heights)

5k Walk for Mental Wellness - 6/3 @ 10:00 AM (Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, Coon Rapids)

Pets in the Park - 6/3 @ 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM (Keyes Park, Columbia Heights)

Panthers Run the Park Fun Run Fundraised - 6/8 @ 6:25 - 7:00 PM (Spring Lake Park High School, Spring Lake Park)

Tower Days - 6/8 - 6/11 (Lakeside Lions Park, Spring Lake Park)

2023 Columbia Heights Music in the Park Series - 6/9 @ 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM (Huset Park, Columbia Heights)

Annual Potluck Picnic Bash - 6/9 @ 1:00 PM (Aquatore Park, Blaine)

Mississippi River Paddle Weekend - 6/9 - 6/11 (Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, Coon Rapids)

Jonah and the Whales - 6/10 @ 6:00 PM (Lakeside Lions Park, Spring Lake Park)

Spring Lake Park Tower Days - 6/11 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM (Lakeside Lions Park, Spring Lake Park)

Nokomis SUP Calendar/Two Paddles Mississippi River Race - 6/11 @ 12:00 PM (Mississippi West Regional Park, Ramsey)

Fridley 49er Days - 6/15 @ 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Commons Park, Fridley)

Fridley 49er Days Festival - 6/17 @ 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM (Commons Park, Fridley)

Fridley Music in the Parks - 6/17 @ 7:00 PM (Fridley Civic Campus, Fridley)

Noon Parade - 6/24 @ 12 PM (Aquatore Park, Blaine)

Elmcrest Art Fair - 6/24 @ 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Elmcrest Park, Ramsey)

2023 Rockin on the Rum Concert Series - 6/28 @ 6:00 PM (Riverfront Memorial park, Anoka)

Art in the Park - 6/29 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Rumriver Art Center, Anoka)

Blaine Performance in the Park - 6/29 @ 6:00 PM (Tom Ryan Park, Blaine)

Art in the Park - 7/13 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Rumriver Art Center, Anoka)

2023 Rockin on the Rum Concert Series - 7/19 @ 6:00 PM (Riverfron Memorial Park, Anoka)

Art in the Park - 7/27 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Rumriver Art Center, Anoka)

Movies in the Park - 7/27 - 7/28 (Evergreen Park, Brooklyn Center)

Music in the Park - 7/30 @ 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM (Tom Ryan Park, Blaine)

Columbia Heights Monarch Festival - 8/9 @ 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM (Kordiak Park, Columbia Heights)

Art in the Park - 8/10 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Rumriver Art Center, Anoka)

Washington County

Yoga in the Park - 6/1 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Lake Elmo Park Reserve, Lake Elmo)

Mopars in the Park 2023 - 6/2 @ 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM (Washington County AG Society, Lake Elmo)

Hamlet Park parkrun - 6/3 @ 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Grove)

Family Nature Day - 6/3 @ 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM ( Sally Manzara Interpretive Nature Center, Lake Elmo)

National Environmental Day Trash Dash - 6/5 @ 6:00 PM - 7:15 PM (Lowell Park Gazebo, Still water)

Learn to Kayak - 6/6 @ 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM (Square Lake Park, Stillwater)

Pollinator Planting Party - 6/9 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Pine Point Regional Park)

Coco's Heart Doggie Day 5k - 6/10 @ 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Open Play Tuesdays - 6/13 @ 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, Cottage Grove)

Dirty Shorts Brass Band - 6/13 @ 11:30 PM (Lakeside Park, Forest Lake)

Day Tripping Hike/Lunch William O'Brien - 6/15 @ 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM (William O'Brien State Park, Marine on St Croix)

Starwberry Fest - 6/15 - 6/18 (Kingston Park, Cottage Grove)

Sticker Race - 6/17 @ 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM (Lake Elmo Park Reserve, Lake Elmo)

Open Play Tuesdays - 6/20 @ 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, Cottage Grove)

Bocce Ball Game Day - 6/21 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Lamar Fields, Cottage Grove)

Walk in the Park: Camel's Hump - 6/22 @ 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM (Camel's Hump Park, Cottage Grove)

Hamlet Park Parkrun - 6/24 @ 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Grove)

Afton Strawberry Festival - 6/24 - 6/25 (Steamboat Park, Afton)

Community Science Pollinator Count - 6/24 @ 11:00 AM (Pine Point Regional Park, Stillwater)

Cruisin' the Croix - 6/28 @ 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM (Lowell Park, Stillwater)

Hamlet Park parkrun - 7/1 @ 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Grove)

Hamlet Park parkrun - 7/8 @ 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Gove)

Dungeons and Dragons in the Ravine - 7/9 @ 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM (Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, Cottage Grove)

Open Play Tuesdays - 7/11 @ 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, Cottage Grove)

Hamlet Park parkrun - 7/17 @ 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Grove)

Hamlet Park parkrun - 7/22 @ 9:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Grove)

Hamlet Park parkrun - 7/29 @ 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Grove)

St Croix Crossing 1/2 Marathon - 7/29 @ 2:00 - 6:00 AM

Sunset SUP - 8/1 @ 7:00 PM - 8:15 PM (Square Lake Park, Stillwater)

Hamlet Park parkrun - 8/5 @ 9:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Grove)

Open Play Tuesdays - 8/8 @ 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, Cottage Grove)

Hamlet Park Parkrun - 8/12 @ 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Grove)

Forest Lake Arts in the Park - 8/15 @ 6:00 PM (Forest Lake Beach, Forest Lake)

Open Play Tuesdays - 8/15 @ 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Cottage Grove Ravine Regional, Cottage Grove)

Woodbury Days 2023 - 8/19 @ 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM (Ojibway Park, Woodbury)

Dungeons and Dragons in the Ravine - 8/20 @ 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM (Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, Cottage Grove)

Open Play Tuesdays - 8/22 @ 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, Cottage Grove)

Hamlet Park Parkrun - 8/26 @ 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Hamlet Park, Cottage Grove)