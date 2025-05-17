Residents dig out after severe weather, tornados killed at least 27. Here's what to know.

Residents in Kentucky and Missouri began sifting through damage in tornado-stricken neighborhoods and clearing debris on Sunday after severe storms swept through parts of the Midwest and South, killing more than two dozen people.

Kentucky was hardest hit as a devastating tornado damaged hundreds of homes, tossed vehicles and left many homeless. At least 19 people were killed, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, most of them in southeastern Laurel County. Ten more people were critically injured with state leaders saying the death toll could still rise in the next few days.

Bea Johnson, left, looks to her sister Kristie Sexton, right, as she is embraced by family friend Keith Adams as they stand next to Sexton's destroyed home after a severe storm passed through the area, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in London, Ky. Carolyn Kaster / AP

The storms were part of a weather system on Friday that also killed seven people in Missouri and at least one person in Virginia. It also caused tornadoes in Wisconsin, brought punishing heat to Texas and temporarily enveloped parts of Illinois in a pall of dust on an otherwise sunny day.

More than 55,000 people were still without power Sunday across Missouri and Texas.

Debris floats in a pool near a severely damaged house on May 18, 2025 in the community of Sunshine Hills outside of London, Kentucky. Michael Swensen / Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement Saturday evening that she spoke to Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, Kentucky Gov. Beshear and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker "to offer federal resources and action for the deadly tornadoes and storms impacting Missouri, Kentucky, and Illinois."

Noem noted they "discussed how while emergency management is best led by local authorities, we reinforced that DHS stands ready to take immediate action to offer resources and support."

"Tragic damage and deaths"

In hard-hit Kentucky, Beshear said on Sunday that officials are working to secure emergency housing options as clean-up begins. He said survey teams were expected on the ground in Kentucky on Monday so the state can apply for federal disaster assistance.

"We are hard at work this morning addressing the tragic damage and deaths caused by severe weather," he posted on X Sunday morning.

Hailee Allen holds a family picture saved from Lynn and Don White's home, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in London, Ky Carolyn Kaster / AP

In London, Kentucky, Ryan VanNorstran huddled with his brother's large dogs in a first-floor closet as the storm hit his brother's home Friday in a neighborhood along Keavy Road where much of the destruction in the community of nearly 8,000 people was centered. VanNorstran was house-sitting.

He said he felt the house shake as he got into the closet. Then a door from another house crashed through a window. All the windows blew out of the house and his car was destroyed. Chunks of wood had punched through several parts of the roof but the house avoided catastrophic damage. When he stepped outside, he heard "a lot of screaming."

"I guess in the moment, I kind of realized there was nothing I could do. I'd never really felt that kind of power from just nature," he said. "And so I was in there and I was just kind of thinking, it's either gonna take me or it's all gonna be all right."

Tony McFall wears his father's cowboy hat, while looking over the debris of his father's and step-mother's house, who lost their lives during the tornado in the neighborhood of Sunshine Hills on May 17, 2025 in London, Kentucky. Michael Swensen / Getty Images

Drone footage showed scenes of devastation, with houses leveled and reduced to splinters and tree trunks standing bare.

"It's wild, because you'll look at one area and it's just smashed... totally flattened, like, not there anymore," Jamie Burns, 39, who lives in London, told the AFP.

Drone footage shared by local media showed scenes of devastation in London, with houses leveled and reduced to splinters and tree trunks standing bare, shorn of branches.

The Laurel County Fire Department identified one of those killed as Maj. Leslie Roger Leatherman, a firefighter who was "fatally injured" while responding to the tornado, the agency said.

"Major Leatherman was a dedicated public servant for 39 years, answering the call to protect and help others in their most critical time of need," the agency wrote on its Facebook page. "His courage, commitment, and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

A home is destroyed after a severe storm passed the area. May 17, 2025 in London, Kentucky. Carolyn Kaster / AP

About 1,200 tornadoes strike the U.S. annually, and they have been reported in all 50 states over the years. Researchers found in 2018 that deadly tornadoes were happening less frequently in the traditional "Tornado Alley" of Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas and more frequently in parts of the more densely populated and tree-filled mid-South.

"One of the worst storms — absolutely."

In Missouri, seven people died — five in St. Louis and two others in Scott County, state police confirmed to CBS News. More than 5,000 were affected.

National Weather Service radar indicated a tornado touched down between 2:30 p.m. and 2:50 p.m. local time Friday in Clayton, Missouri, in the St. Louis area. The apparent tornado touched down in the area of Forest Park, home to the St. Louis Zoo and the site of the 1904 World's Fair and Olympic Games the same year.

"I would describe this as one of the worst storms — absolutely," St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said. "The devastation is truly heartbreaking."

A large tree blocks a road after a severe storm moved through Friday, May 16, 2025, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson / AP

Stacy Clark said his mother-in-law Patricia Penelton died in the church. He described her as a very active church volunteer who had many roles, including being part of the choir.

Jeffrey Simmons Sr., who lives across from the church, heard an alert on his phone and then the lights went out.

"And next thing you know, a lot of noise, heavy wind," he said. He and his brother went into the basement. Later, he realized it was worse than he thought. "Everything was tore up."

Part of Centennial Christian Church in St. Louis, Missouri, collapsed on Friday, May 16, 2025 when severe storms, including a possible tornado, swept through the city. Michael Phillis / AP

The storms hit after the Trump administration massively cut staffing of National Weather Service offices, with outside experts worrying about how it would affect warnings in disasters such as tornadoes.