Watch live: State of Emergency in effect as storm brings flooding, damage to New York City and beyond

NEW YORK - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley as Friday's strong storm brought flooding and damage across the area.

Significant flooding was reported throughout New York City and beyond. In Brooklyn, cars were seen almost totally submerged in Park Slope.

I am declaring a State of Emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we’re seeing throughout the region.



— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 29, 2023

Mayor Eric Adams said New York City is under a State of Emergency for the city.

"I want to say to all New Yorkers, this is time for heightened alertness and extreme caution. If you are home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place for now," Adams said. "Some of our subways are flooded, and it's extremely difficult to move around the city."

"I am declaring a State of Emergency in New York City, the Hudson Valley and Long Island in response to the significant, dangerous rainfall that is currently impacting the region and is expected to continue for the next 20 hours. Ahead of this storm we deployed thousands of state personnel and I have directed all state agencies to provide all necessary resources to address this extreme weather event. It is critical that all New Yorkers take all necessary precautions and avoid flooded roads, which are some of the most dangerous places during flash floods," Hochul said in a statement.

By 11:20 a.m., more than five inches of rain had fallen in Central Park since midnight.

— Antonio Reynoso (@BKBPReynoso) September 29, 2023

Queens and Brooklyn seemed to get particularly hard hit Friday morning, although there were many reports of damage and flooding throughout New York City.

"My team & I are aware of widespread flooding & dangerous conditions across [Brooklyn]. Like many [New Yorkers], we've spent our mornings stranded on subways & buses, but we're in communication [with] the offices of the mayor & governor & monitoring where conditions are worst," Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Around 8:30 a.m., emergency responders were on the scene of a partial roof collapse at a warehouse in Lexington Avenue between Classon and Franklin Avenues in Brooklyn. Fortunately all workers at the warehouse were accounted for, according to the FDNY.

In Windsor Terrace, the FDNY said firefighters rescued a person in danger of drowning in a basement of an apartment building at Sherman Street near Greenwood Avenue.

— Jonathan Gardner (@thejongardner) September 29, 2023

Heavy rain brought flooding conditions at Walton Street between Union and Harrison Avenues. Water have overtaken the sidewalk and appeared to partially flood parked cars there.

— WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) September 29, 2023

Significant flooding was reported in southern Brooklyn. Video posted to X also showed flooding near Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Street.

At Smith and Ninth Street, there was major flooding.

— Seth Chinnis (@sethchinnis) September 29, 2023

The flooding and damage and impact wasn't limited to just Brooklyn, of course.

‼️Due to flooding conditions, there are full closures at FDR Drive and Delancey St going both directions. Choose alternate routes.



— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 29, 2023

The FDR was closed in both directions at Delancey Street in Manhattan due to flooding.

The Belt Parkway was also closed in both directions at Exit 6 - Cropsey Avenue, the NYPD said.

There were extensive disruptions to subway and other mass transit service.

New York City public schools remained open.

Video posted to social media from across the area was shocking. Flooded intersections were spotted in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

The Prospect Park Expressway experienced significant flooding, with at least one car stalled out.

— Liz Herron-Sweet (@eherronsweet) September 29, 2023

The Wildlife Conservation Society closed the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo and New York Aquarium due to the emergency.

