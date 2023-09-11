Stone Arch Bridge set to close for repairs over the next 2 summers

MINNEAPOLIS — While Minneapolis' Third Avenue bridge — a major artery into downtown — is set to reopen next month, the nearby Stone Arch Bridge is set to close for repairs starting next spring.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the bridge's mortar needs to be repointed and its stone needs to be repaired or replaced, along with other fixes. Construction is set to start in spring 2024 and is expected to last two years. Half the bridge will be under construction next summer, and the other half the summer after that.

"A lot of people take pictures here. What are the wedding photographers going to do?" asked Fiorella Kaiser, of Woodbury.

MnDOT said the project will help "preserve the bridge for the future" and "improve the structural condition of the bridge." The repairs will reportedly cost $26 million.

As tough as the closure may be for pedestrians and bikers, there's some good news. MnDOT also announced a "reopening celebration" next month for the Third Avenue bridge, which has been closed since 2020. That project has gone about a year over schedule.

The last time the Stone Arch Bridge went under repair was back in the middle of the 1990s.