Steve Harwell, former Smash Mouth frontman, dies at 56, representative says

Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell died early Monday at his home in Boise, Idaho, a representative confirmed to CBS News. He was 56.

The artist — whose band is best known for the 1999 hit "All Star" — had been in hospice care, according to representative Robert Hayes.

A cause of death was not released.

"He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably," Hayes said Monday.

Harwell retired from Smash Mouth in 2021, and the band continues to tour with new vocalist Zach Goode. Smash Mouth has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and scored two No. 1 hit singles, five Top 40 singles and a Grammy nomination.

Smash Mouth's first hit "Walkin' on the Sun" and a cover of the Monkees song "I'm a Believer" have garnered hundreds of millions of streams since their releases.

But it was the infectious chart-topping "All Star" — which was featured on the soundtrack of the 2001 blockbuster "Shrek" — that will forever be linked with Harwell and Smash Mouth.

"Nobody else could have sang that song." Harwell told Rolling Stone in 2019. "It would have never been what it is now. I could've pitched that song to a million bands and they would have tried to do it, and it would've never been what it is."

Harwell was previously diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease.

"Steve's iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. He loved the fans and loved to perform," Hayes said.

Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth Ethan Miller/Getty Images