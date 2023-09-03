Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell in hospice care, representative says

Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell is receiving hospice care treatment at home, a representative confirmed to CBS News Sunday.

The artist — whose band is known for hits including "All Star" and "Walkin' on the Sun" — is being cared for by his fiancé, according to representative Robert Hayes.

"My only additional comment is that we would hope that people would respect Steve and his family's privacy during this difficult time," Hayes said to CBS News.

Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on June 13, 1999 in Mountain View, California. / Getty Images

Harwell was previously diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease.

Smash Mouth was formed in 1994. Harwell was with the band until 2021, when he retired. Zach Goode became the band's frontman last year, according to Smash Mouth's website. The band is also well known for its cover of the Monkee's classic "I'm a Believer."

The band has not yet publicly commented on Harwell's condition.