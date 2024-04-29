St. Paul woman sentenced to 4 years for fatally stabbing boyfriend after argument

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for fatally stabbing her boyfriend of 10 years after the two got into an argument.

In December, Jacquelyn Vann pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter for the death of 55-year-old Pierre Glass.

On March 11, 2023, police found Glass on the ground outside his pickup truck around 7:20 p.m. He told officers that Vann had stabbed him. He was taken to the hospital, but he died a few hours later.

Vann's son confirmed Glass and his mother had been in a relationship. He said they "bickered," but had never seen them be violent towards one another, according to charging documents.

That day, Glass had texted Vann's son around 6:30 p.m. to say his mother had been drunk. He said she "slapped me, so I slapped her back." Vann's son got home around 9:30 p.m. and asked his mother what happened. She said she didn't remember because they had been drinking, charges say. Around 11 p.m., Vann was woken up by his mother who told him, "P is dead."

In a post-Miranda interview, Vann said she'd gotten into an argument with Glass, who pushed her head into a radiator. She said she then grabbed something and swung at him, hitting him. Vann said she didn't know she had stabbed him, charges state.

Investigators then spoke with Vann's brother, who had recorded a telephone call they'd had shortly after Glass' death. According to the complaint, he asked if the confrontation had gotten physical, to which Vann responded "we was tussling . . . he banged me up on the radiator and I had . . . a rock in my hand. And he pushed me down."

Later, the brother asked, "So are you saying that you are a battered woman, and you finally killed your oppressor?"

Vann then replied "No, no, I'm not a battered woman. We got into it. We got into it, and we never fought like this before," the criminal complaint says.

Vann was given credit for 270 days time served for her sentence. She must also pay $8,500 in restitution.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.